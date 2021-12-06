ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

Petersburg man becomes baseball Hall of Famer

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TP04P_0dFhuxAZ00

PETERSBURG, Ind (WEHT) – There’s a lot of pride coming out of Pike County, specifically out of Petersburg.

The Baseball Writers of America’s Golden Days Era Committee voted Gil Hodges into Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Hodges was a star player for the Brooklyn and LA Dodgers. He had a successful manager career, even having managed the 1969 Miracle Mets.

Don Shondell, Hall of Fame volleyball coach for Ball State, dead at 92

“Everybody knew he was a great guy and that he was such an outstanding first baseman and such a great slugger. You know in the 1950’s the only other National Leaguer that hit more home runs than him was his teammate Duke Snyder.” Randy Harris, the former mayor of Petersburg, stated. Hodges died in 1972 and will be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame July 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court allows abortion providers to sue over Texas law

The Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for abortion providers to pursue a federal lawsuit challenging a restrictive Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The ruling did not deal directly with the ban’s legality, and Texas's law remains intact for now. Rather, the justices determined...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Annual inflation rises to 6.8 percent, the highest rate since 1982

Consumer prices surged 6.8 percent in the year leading into November and 0.8 percent last month alone as a roaring economy overwhelmed struggling supply chains and fueled inflation, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. The consumer price index (CPI), a closely watched gauge of inflation, rose sharply...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Petersburg, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
NBC News

Prosecutors keep focus on placing Maxwell at center of Epstein’s sex trafficking ring

For two weeks prosecutors have been trying to put Ghislaine Maxwell where they want her — at the heart of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. Maxwell, the prosecutors have contended during her trial in New York City, was not an unwilling accomplice as the defense has argued — and will continue to argue, they say — now that the government has presented its case and the four women she is accused of trafficking as minors, mostly in the 1990s, have told their stories.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gil Hodges
Fox News

Demaryius Thomas will be honored during Broncos-Lions game

The Denver Broncos announced that they will honor former star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that there will be a pregame moment of silence and a video tribute. Broncos players will also wear Thomas’ No. 88 on their helmets.
NFL
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy