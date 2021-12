Season 3 episode 9 is going to air this weekend, and it’s also poised to be the big finale. What in the world are we going to see play out here?. What’s so interesting is that HBO can release whatever details they want about this episode (titled “All the Bells Say”) and yet, known of it matters anywhere near as much as them giving away what’s happening with Kendall Roy. Is he dead, or is he going to be dead? Theories are running rampant about it and have been ever since he was lying on that pool float at the end of this past episode. His father has bested him yet again and there is no clear path forward; what is he going to do?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO