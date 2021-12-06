ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets’ Pionk suspended; Leafs’ Spezza offered hearing for hit

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg defenseman Neal Pionk was suspended two games Monday for a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto’s Rasmus Sandin in the third period Sunday.

After the hit on Sandin, Maple Leafs center Jason Spezza drove his left knee into the face of Pionk, who was stickless and on his knees trying to clear a puck. Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing with NHL, and likely will be suspended.

In-person hearings are required for any suspension that could be at least six games. The date and time of Spezza’s hearing have not been announced.

Sandin skated off the ice after the knee-on-knee hit on his right knee.

The Jets won Sunday’s game 6-3.

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets defenseman Neal Pionk suspended two games for kneeing

The Department of Player Safety has decided on a two-game suspension for Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. The reason for the suspension was a dangerous knee on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin, which caused the third period of last night’s game to become a “gong show” according to Auston Matthews. As the accompanying video explains:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets’ Pionk Could Surpass Career Highs

Last season, it was Andrew Copp who had a breakout performance and broke career highs. This season, it seems as if Neal Pionk is on the same path. He finished the 2020-21 season with 32 points (three goals, 29 assists) in 54 games, which includes 10 power-play points. So far this season, he has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 19 games.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs veteran Jason Spezza makes move after getting nailed with 6-game suspension for dirty hit

Toronto Maple Leafs star Jason Spezza was hit with a six-game suspension after a dirty hit on Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk, but he is planning to appeal. In the third period of Sunday’s game, Pionk injured Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin with a knee-on-knee hit and eventually received a two-game suspension for that. But Spezza responded, putting a knee right into Pionk’s face. Take a look:
NHL
Yardbarker

TLN Radio: Sandin, Pionk, Spezza, and Simmonds Drama

Episode 13 of TLN Radio is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube!. Caroline Szwed is joined by Nick Barden, Kyle Cushman and Scott Maxwell to do a deep dive into the drama that happened on Sunday night against the Winnipeg Jets involving Rasmus Sandin, Neal Pionk, Jason Spezza, and Wayne Simmonds. Later in the show, the crew gets to the newly shaven Auston Matthews and touch on the speculation Josh Ho-Sang could join the Leafs soon.
NHL
theScore

Leafs' Sandin helped off ice after knee-on-knee with Jets' Pionk

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin had to be helped off the ice on Sunday night against the Winnipeg Jets following a knee-on-knee collision with Jets blue-liner Neal Pionk. Sandin didn't put any weight on his right leg as he left the ice. Pionk wasn't penalized on the play, but...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs takeaways: Spezza, Campbell help salvage point vs. Wild

It was a battle of streaks Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center. The Toronto Maple Leafs came to town to put their dominant five-game win streak on the line against the Minnesota Wild, who also entered on a five-game win run. In the end, it was the Wild stretching to a sixth W, besting the Maple Leafs 4-3 via shootout after a hard-fought tilt.
NHL
markerzone.com

DEPARTMENT OF PLAYER SAFETY MAKES AN EXAMPLE OF JASON SPEZZA FOR HIT ON NEAL PIONK

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has delivered a stiff suspension to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in the head on Sunday night, causing injury. The league deemed the hit as a retaliatory and predatory hit on an opponent who was in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Campbell, Spezza & Parros

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news that’s emerging from the team including notes from last night’s 5-4 Maple Leafs’ victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Second, and of real interest to me, is the status...
NHL
ESPN

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza suspended six games for kneeing infraction

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was suspended for six games without pay by the NHL on Tuesday for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. In the third period of Sunday's game between the Jets and Maple Leafs, Pionk had a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto's Rasmus Sandin. Sandin skated off the ice after the hit on his right knee. Pionk received a two-game suspension for that hit on Monday.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets vs Leafs

It's a big night at Canada Life Centre as Blake Wheeler will play in his 1,000th NHL game when the Jets continue a four-game homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Check back later today for the Morning Skate Report, and tune into the JetsTV Live Pregame Show presented by Budweiser at 10:45 am CT across all the team's digital platforms - Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WinnipegJets.com, and the Winnipeg Jets Mobile App.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Spezza, Rielly, Nylander & Mrazek

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare to meet the Tampa Bay Lightning tomorrow night at Scotiabank Arena, there are a number of bits of news surrounding the team and its players. In this post, I want to share the news surrounding the team. Quick Hit #1: Jason Spezza Will Appeal...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jets offence hitting stride after intense win over Maple Leafs

KEN WIEBE -- It’s safe to say that deep dive into the offensive game and what needed to improve has yielded some impressive results. That offensive famine the Winnipeg Jets endured while scoring nine times in seven games has quickly been replaced by an outright onslaught. On the heels of...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Spezza’s suspension adds to a growing number of key absences for the Leafs

It comes as no surprise that Spezza was going to be suspended. The “in-person” hearing was definitely made the suspension a lock, and set the bar of Players Safety targeting around 5 games or possibly more, with Spezza having the opportunity to maybe negotiate it down. With Spezza’s long career suspension free career there was certainly a possibility of that, but then again Players Safety is about as predictable as a goaltending prospect.
NHL
NBC Sports

Maple Leafs’ Spezza suspended 6 games; Marner out 3-4 weeks

The NHL has suspended Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza six games for kneeing Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in the head during Sunday’s game. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Spezza will file an appeal, which will go to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman first and then an independent arbitrator if he upholds the suspension.
NHL
NBC Sports

Pionk, Spezza to have NHL hearings following separate incidents

Fireworks in Sunday night’s Jets win over the Maple Leafs has led to a pair of hearings and one fine. First, Wayne Simmonds has been fined $2,250, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Jansen Harkins. The two hearings will involve Jets defenseman Neal Pionk and Maple...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

HORNBY: Spezza faces suspension, Sandin hurt, leaving Leafs short

On Sunday night, the Maple Leafs thought they had to take the law into their own hands. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. By Monday morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety marshals showed what they thought of such vigilante justice. What it all means...
NHL
