New Mexicans to Know: Cinnamon Blair has built a career in service to New Mexico

Randi McGinn has been elected to the Board of Trustees for New Mexico Appleseed, a high-performing anti-poverty organization working to solve the complex problems of child poverty in New Mexico. Appleseed applies an innovative research, data-driven approach to craft and scale anti-poverty policies that change systems and lives. Ms. McGinn has spent her career helping others by practicing “transformative law,” which seeks not just compensation, but changes which make the community safer. She is senior partner at McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry, P.A., and Athea Trial Lawyers. Ms. McGinn is recognized as one of the country’s leading trial lawyers, having tried over 130 cases – everything from workplace violence to medical malpractice to products liability lawsuits. She’s the first woman president of the Inner Circle (100 best trial lawyers in the US), and author of “Changing Laws, Saving Lives: How to Take on Corporate Giants and Win.” She is famous for her creativity in the courtroom, re-creating the scene with three dimensional models, toys, animations and life-size blow-ups of the participants so the jury can truly understand what caused the danger that harmed her clients.

POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO