Show off your holiday lights display during Kettering’s annual ‘tour of lights’ event

KETTERING — The City of Kettering is reminding community members that they can participate in the annual “Kettering is Home to the Holidays Tour of Lights” event.

Kettering residents and business owners are invited to showcase their holiday lights displays to be included in the city’s map tour.

“Your address will be placed on a map which will be available to anyone who would like to download it and take an evening drive to enjoy the beautiful lights of the city,” the city said.

Submissions will be accepted until December 17.

Following the submission deadline, a video of all locations will be created and made available through social media, the city said.

Those who are interested can send the city a photo of their decorated home or business by visiting here.

