New economic survey shows higher prices are here to stay

By KRISTINE FRAZAO, Sinclair Broadcast Group
 1 day ago

Axios Denver

New Colorado economic outlook shows slowing job growth in 2022

Data: Colorado Business Economic Outlook; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosColorado is expected to exceed pre-pandemic employment levels in 2022, but job growth will come slower than this year.The latest: The Colorado Business Economic Outlook set for release Monday suggests we will no longer rank in the top 10 states for employment growth in 2021 or 2022.What's happening: Three now-familiar factors are contributing to the downshift: Inflation, supply chain delays and worker shortages, according to Rich Wobbekind, a senior economist at the Leeds Business Research Division, which prepares the annual report."You hear the same things over and over again from the broader business...
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

Energy prices turn sharply higher

This fall after harvest wrapped up, a longtime customer from Iowa called and told me he was working on his budget for next year. “My breakeven for corn has jumped to $5.00 per bushel,” he said. “Is that higher than most of your customers?”. Every day, I study and chart...
TRAFFIC
hot96.com

Fewer Americans staying on job sidelines due to COVID, survey shows

(Reuters) – The number of Americans not looking for jobs over the previous four weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic dipped in November but remained well above one million people, a Labor Department survey showed on Friday. The survey period reflects a month in which cases of the coronavirus rose...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Dollar General Will Expand Internationally, Target 1,000 New Higher-Priced Stores by 2025

Dollar General is embarking an an ambitious store expansion. And it’s relying on higher-income shoppers to help it succeed. The value chain said Thursday that it plans to open 1,000 new Popshelf concept stores by 2025. Dollar General initially planned to launch roughly 30 Popshelf units in various markets across the United States by the end of the 2021 fiscal year. Dollar General unveiled Popshelf, a new retail concept that offers accessories, decor, cosmetics, household supplies and more, last year in an effort to attract higher income shoppers. Roughly 95% of items in Popshelf stores are priced at $5 or less as opposed...
RETAIL
The Mint Hill Times

Will Millennials be Responsible for Higher Home Prices?

MINT HILL, NC – It seems like millennials get blamed for quite a bit and the higher home prices might fall on their shoulders, too. Some believe these buyers could fuel a housing frenzy for years. A bit part of the issue is the lack of homes for millennial buyers, which causes prices to go up due to bidding wars.
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Inflation causing hardship for nearly half of US households, survey shows

Soaring inflation is inflicting financial pain on nearly half of U.S. households as prices for everyday necessities like food and gasoline continue to surge, according to a Gallup survey published on Thursday. About 45% of households are being hurt by the recent price spike, according to the survey of nearly...
BUSINESS
The Center Square

Business survey shows bleak outlook for New Jersey businesses

(The Center Square) – The times are tough now and getting tougher, to paraphrase New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen. A New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA) survey found that more than a quarter of New Jersey businesses (28%) might sell or shutter their operations sooner than anticipated. Another third of businesses (31%) are still determining whether their plans will change.
SMALL BUSINESS
foxbaltimore.com

Dollar Tree announces higher prices

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Dollar Tree has long been known as the main "dollar store" that actually sells products for only $1. But that will no longer be the case. The company announced today that it will increase prices to $1.25. Its quarterly report said all Dollar Tree stores nationwide will...
BALTIMORE, MD
mortgageorb.com

MBA Weekly Survey Shows Increase in Mortgage Applications

Mortgage applications increased 2% from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association‘s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending December 3, 2021. The previous week’s results included an adjustment for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan...
REAL ESTATE
Worcester Business Journal

Take WBJ's 2022 Economic Forecast survey

WBJ is conducting its annual Economic Forecast survey, gauging readers' opinions about what 2022 will bring for the Central Massachusetts business community. Those who fill out the survey by Dec. 10 will be eligible to win one of three $50 gift cards to an area restaurant. Fill out the embedded...
ECONOMY
Money

Home Prices Keep Rising, but Here's the Good News for Buyers

After increasing for 14 straight months, home price growth finally slowed in September. The latest CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released Tuesday shows home prices increased 19.5% between September 2020 and September 2021. That's down from a record 19.8% year-over-year increase in August. To be sure, even as there are...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Inflation To Stay Higher For Longer

Markets, for now, conclude that the new corona wave will probably only have a modest impact on growth. With inflation to stay higher for longer, policy normalization will have to come anyway. In the US, in the UK but even also in Europe. EMU PMI’s beat consensus, both for the headline manufacturing index (58.6) and the services measure (56.6). Admittedly, details indicated that supply delays and persistent high prices complicate the future outlook for growth. The conclusion remains that inflation and factors that are nursing inflation are also the main risk to growth. This has consequences for monetary policy. In this respect, ECB Schnabel, Villeroy, and Knot indicated that asset purchases beyond the end of PEPP in March might be less exuberant than some in the market hoped for. European yields succeeded a nice rebound. The German 2y yield rose 1.2 bps. The 10y & 30y added about 8 bps. The rise was fully due to a rise in real yields. US Treasuries this time slightly outperformed with the 5y adding 2.25 bps and the 30y up 6.5 bps. The 7y US auction was much better accepted that the 2y and 5y on Monday, and eased pressure on the Treasury market. US equities finally also entered calmer waters. The Dow and S&P closed in positive territory. The Nasdaq lost 0.5%. European equities were hit harder with losses of mostly about 1%+. The dollar rally slowed, but there was no clear sign of a trend reversal yet. DXY closed little changed at 96.5. USD/JPY (115.14) finished at the highest level since march 2017. EUR/USD tried to move away from the 1.1230 area, but gains remain unconvincing (close 1.125). CE currencies with low real yields struggled with the forint and the zloty again setting all-time/multi-year lows. EUR/GBP also gained modestly, closing at 84.08.
BUSINESS

