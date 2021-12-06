ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMW XM Could Share Model Names With Johnnie Walker Whisky

By Sebastian Cenizo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If your eyes are in working order, you are likely appalled by the design of the new BMW Concept XM. It's certainly not the sort of thing that we expect to see on a kid's bedroom wall and it's unlikely to ever be seen in a museum someday besides as an...

Meet The BMW Concept XM: The First Standalone M Car In 40 Years

The new BMW Concept XM was teased earlier this month and previews the production XM SUV, which will be the first standalone BMW M vehicle since the legendary M1. It's a sign of the times that BMW has chosen an SUV for such an honor considering that the brand's M cars were once exclusively lithe sedans or sporty coupes. The Concept XM teaser shocked everyone with what looked to be the largest interpretation yet of the brand's distinctive grille design, and the reality is much the same now that it's been officially revealed at Art Basel's 2021 Miami Beach show. BMW says that the US will be the XM's most important market.
2023 BMW CONCEPT XM — Design Analysis and First Impressions

Now that the new BMW XM is here, at least in concept form, let’s take a look at its design in detail, because I think it’s important to talk about. The XM is the first car to ever be designed almost entirely by the M Division (BMW M did most of the work but it still had to pass by BMW head of design Domagoj Dukec). You might be thinking that the BMW M1 was actually the first M-designed car, as it was the first ever M car, but its design was actually outsourced to Giugiaro. That makes the XM the one and only M Division-designed car in history.
Rumor: BMW XM models will allegedly feature unique names

BMW M has just unveiled their first standalone product since the BMW M1 supercar. The BMW Concept XM previews the production XM model which will join the M lineup in 2023. Along with with a few world premieres for BMW – such as the first ever V8 plug-in hybrid – the BMW XM is also rumored to have a unique naming conventions.
BMW M unveils standalone 750hp XM

BMW was always going to do something huge for the 50th anniversary of M GmbH, but we'd rather hoped that it would be something metaphorically huge, not just supersized in a physical sense. Of course, the 'progressive front-end design' of the new Concept XM - liberally teased last week - had already given the game away; the first standalone M car since the BMW M1 is a gargoylish plug-in hybrid SUV. Endowed with huge power, yes - but possibly a little short on poise and finesse.
2023 BMW XM To Look Nearly The Same As The Concept, For Better Or Worse

Say what you will about BMW's latest designs, but the company sure knows how to create quite a stir whenever a new model comes out. The polarizing Concept XM is all over the news not just because of how radical it looks, but also due to the reason it's the first dedicated M car in four decades. The super-aggressive SUV will become the firm's most powerful production car ever and is bound to be sold strictly with a PHEV setup as an M model.
BMW XM Concept joins M3 Touring, M4 GT4 on the teaser train

BMW has had a busy week teasing a trio of future products. Earlier this week, a stylised sketch previewed the BMW M4 GT4 while the brand graced Thanksgiving with a glance at the M3 Touring’s camouflaged derrière. Those are quite exciting, though BMW held out until Friday to tease the Concept XM – an electrified high-performance SUV that should sit at the top of the lineup.
Confusing BMW XM Marketing Film Features Knights And 'Expressive Dance'

Struggling to process the busy styling and giant kidney grilles of the XM concept? Here's something that definitely won't help. Although it didn’t seem possible, BMW has released a marketing film that’s weirder than its E66 7-series vs iX CES advert. That particular video featured the newer car “mocking” the older one, leaving us all thoroughly confused about what the message was supposed to be. However, that’s nothing compared to a new promotional video for the recently revealed XM concept.
750-HP BMW XM Concept Previews an Insane Performance SUV Flagship

The BMW XM concept is a preview of a new SUV that will be the second stand-alone M model (after the M1 of the late 1970s). The XM concept is powered by a plug-in-hybrid powertrain using BMW's twin-turbocharged V-8 engine and produces 750 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful M production car.
The BMW Concept XM Is Big, Brash, Powerful, and Coming Soon

Up until today, BMW‘s M division had only ever made on standalone car, the M1. A 1970’s supercar, the M1 was ahead of its time visually and, in many ways, the same could be said about the new BMW Concept XM. This hybrid V8 SUV combines brute force with electrification,...
The BMW XM is a Production-Bound 750-Horsepower Hybrid Beast

BMW XM – Evolving What a Standalone M Car is Meant to Be. The 1978-1981 BMW M1 was an amazing mid-engined car that rocked a 3.5-liter inline-six that delivered 274 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque. The car represented a lot of firsts for BMW but, sadly, it was discontinued three years after it was born, and it’s taken 40 years for a – very different – successor to come our way. This time around, we’re looking at a crossover that is, arguably, the most aggressive design we’ve ever seen from BMW. Lurking under the hood is a V-8 engine (believed to be a tweaked version of the S58 V-8) Paired with a newly developed M plug-in hybrid system, the XM has a total system output of 750 horsepower (551 kW) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. BMW says it’s capable of delivering up to 30 miles (48 km) of all-electric range on a full battery. We don’t have any specifics in terms of sprint speeds or top speed, but you can imagine that 0-60 mph comes in quite low, probably in 3.7-4.0 seconds, if not faster.
BMW Unveils the Concept XM; Production Set to Begin in 2022 at Plant Spartanburg

At the Art Basel’s 2021 Miami Beach show, BMW presented a radical new vehicle concept on the global stage for the first time. The BMW Concept XM looks ahead to the most powerful BMW M car ever to go into series production, which is set to begin at the end of 2022. Electrification underpins an extraordinary driving experience which allows the driver to both glide along in near silence and enjoy the engaging pleasure of high performance driving, M-style. The BMW Concept XM provides a preview of the new front end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models. It also introduces a highly progressive and distinctive take on BMW X model design, and an all-new form of luxury and sense of space for the interior.
BMW Concept XM Revealed: A Powerful, Polarizing, Production-Bound PHEV

In 1978, BMW debuted its first M model: the M1. It was also the first mid-engined car from the Bavarian manufacturer, sporting a 3.5-liter inline-six engine with a robust (for the time) 274 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 243 pound-feet (329 newton-meters) of torque. More than 40 years later, and BMW is debuting only its second standalone M model: the Concept XM.
BMW revisits its classic M1 with the powerful hybrid Concept XM

BMW just gave us another peek at its all-electric future with the unveiling of the XM concept vehicle, the first plug-in under the “M” performance umbrella. The high-powered hybrid crossover is a successor to the original M1, which was introduced in the late ‘70s. BMW revealed the Concept XM at...
BMW Concept XM Plug-In SUV Debuts At Art Basel Miami

With the 50th anniversary of its M performance brand coming up, BMW wanted to mark the occasion by pushing the boundaries to the breaking point. Fittingly, the new BMW Concept XM is making its debut at Art Basel Miami Beach, the show made more famous – possibly infamous – when an artist taped a banana to the wall and set a price tag of $120,000. You can expect the Concept XM to carry an even bigger price tag when the production version debuts late in 2022. And if you peel back the show car you’ll get a good idea why.
BMW Says Concept XM Styling Cues Will Be Used In Other Models

BMW has caused quite a lot of controversy with the design of the hybrid Concept XM but is promising that other future models will follow its design lead. The Concept XM will soon spawn a production variant and is just the second model to be developed exclusively by the BMW M division. It will serve as the company’s flagship SUV, sitting above the X5 M and X6 M in its line-up. It also happens to look unlike any other BMW before it.
