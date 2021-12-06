ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofit CEO bought Dodge Charger, pool table with $306,000 in COVID loans, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the 32-year-old CEO of a social justice nonprofit got turned down for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said, he turned his attention to another federal program designed to help struggling small businesses get by. Now he is accused of duping the lender that...

Officer used $1.2 million in COVID loans for personal expenses in Arizona, feds say

A Phoenix police officer resigned after she was accused of fraudulently obtaining over $1 million from the federal government in COVID-19 relief loans, local outlets reported. According to court records, Toni Richardson and Willie Mitchell falsely applied for loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program established by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TJ Maxx & Marshalls Parent Becomes the First Company to Require Booster Shot For Office Employees

Despite the threat of the Omicron variant, many U.S. employers are still mandating employees to return to offices. And in at least one case, they’re upping their vaccine requirements. TJX Companies, the parent company of Marshalls and TJ Maxx, is mandating that all of its eligible office employees obtain a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to return to work. The Framingham, Mass.-based company previously mandated that all U.S. home and regional office associates to be fully vaccinated by November 1. The booster mandate will apply to office workers and exclude employees in stores or distribution centers. “We will require booster shots for...
Lamborghini, F-350 Bought With COVID Funds Lands Man In Prison

A 30-year-old Texas man will spend the better part of the next decade behind bars after spending Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans on everything but paychecks. Police caught Lee Price III of Houston submitting fraudulent PPP loan applications with false information. He then used that money to buy a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350, and other stuff not approved under the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nonprofit CEO Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud in Relation to Covid-19 Loan Fraud

Greenbelt, Maryland – Brandon Fitzgerald-Holley, age 32, of Suitland, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud in relation to COVID-19 loan fraud. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Shimon R. Richmond, Mid-Atlantic Region, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG); Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Special Agent in Charge of the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General’s Eastern Region (SBA-OIG); Special Agent in Charge Michael McGill of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division (SSA-OIG); and Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office (IRS-CI).
A Couple Stored Ira Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000

It can be risky to invest retirement-plan funds in abstruse assets without proper advice. A husband and a wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the challenging way. It’s an official law that owners of individual retirement accounts with assets invested in gold and silver coins can’t secure them in a safe at their home. A personal retirement account in the United States is a form of “individual retirement plan,” granted by many economic institutions that provide tax advantages for retirement savings.
Owner of tax preparation business and wife plead guilty to committing millions in COVID-19-related fraud and tax fraud

ATLANTA – Tiyari Collins and Farah Collins, husband and wife, have pleaded guilty to defrauding the U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) by obtaining approximately $1.9 million in fraudulent loans from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) and Economic Impact Disaster Loan (“EIDL”) program. Tiyari Collins, who owned and operated Collins Financial Services Group, a tax-preparation business based in metro Atlanta, also pleaded guilty to filing thousands of fraudulent tax returns resulting in a loss of at least $3.8 million to the IRS.
Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
