Public Health

Nonprofit CEO bought Dodge Charger, pool table with $306,000 in COVID loans, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the 32-year-old CEO of a social justice nonprofit got turned down for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said, he turned his attention to another federal program designed to help struggling small businesses get by. Now he is accused of duping the lender that...

Bay Net

Nonprofit CEO Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud In Relation To Covid-19 Loan Fraud

GREENBELT, Md. – Brandon Fitzgerald-Holley, age 32, of Suitland, Maryland, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in relation to COVID-19 loan fraud. The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Baltimore Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Shimon R. Richmond, Mid-Atlantic Region, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG); Amaleka McCall-Brathwaite, Special Agent in Charge of the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General’s Eastern Region (SBA-OIG); Special Agent in Charge Michael McGill of the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, Philadelphia Field Division (SSA-OIG); and Special Agent in Charge Darrell J. Waldon of the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation, Washington, D.C. Field Office (IRS-CI).
SUITLAND, MD
