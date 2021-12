As it stands, the winner of the W Series championship gets $500,000 in prize money, the privilege to do it all again next year and, well — that’s pretty much it. The format has certainly provided women in single-seater racing some visibility as a support race on Formula 1 weekends, and it helps significantly that drivers don’t have to fund their own seats. On the flip side, taking the W Series crown, like Jamie Chadwick has done for the past two seasons, doesn’t necessarily make it easier to move up the ladder. Thankfully, the FIA might actually address that issue soon.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO