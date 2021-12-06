Blood Supply Short Throughout Entire State

Now spreading in more than 40 countries, the Omicron variant has quickly made its way around the world. This new version of the virus has caused concern among virus experts for a number of reasons. Its ability to spread so fast has many worried that Omicron will dominate the globe in the same way that Delta did, potentially even outcompeting that variant. And a large number of mutations also has experts nervous that the Omicron variant will bypass much of the protection afforded by existing vaccines. But while it will take weeks to make any definitive determinations on the latest COVID variant, researchers are already comparing data among hospitalized Omicron patients to find commonalities.

