What to put on the B-side for your about to be released single? Perhaps a conundrum almost as challenging as what to call the band. There have been some memorable B-sides over the past few decades. “Green Onions” from Booker T and the MG’s was the B-Side to their track “Behave Yourself”. “God Only Knows” from the Beach Boys was a B-side to “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”. Unbelievable! And Oasis released “Half The World Away” as a B-Side to “Whatever”.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO