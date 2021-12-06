ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Governor: Vote Next Week On Pandemic Spending Package

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Dan McKee and legislative leaders say the finance committees of the House and Senate will vote next week on use of federal pandemic relief funds. The governor has proposed spending an initial ten-percent of the...

newsradiori.iheart.com

