Governor: Vote Next Week On Pandemic Spending Package

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts lawmakers are voting on a $4 billion spending package this week that includes “premium pay” bonuses of up to $2,000 for essential employees who worked in-person during the COVID state of emergency. House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka announced that both chambers reached a compromise on plans to spend billions in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan Act. The House voted to approve the spending on Thursday morning, the State House News Service reports, and the Senate is scheduled to vote Friday. “The proposal filed this evening will provide hundreds of millions of dollars...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO