Bonobo has been in the music game for over 20 years, but 2022 is looking to be his best year yet. Not only is he leading the electronic music pack with two GRAMMY nominations, but his next album is also shaping up to be his best yet. Continuing his so far excellent album rollout for Fragments, today Bonobo shared the latest single, “Shadows.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO