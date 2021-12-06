ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Now's the time to prep for 2022 travels

KING-5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people take the end of the year as an opportunity to...

www.king5.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelPulse

What It’s Like Traveling to The Bahamas Right Now

Crystal clear ocean water, sun-drenched beaches, laidback Caribbean island life... what more could a vacationer want?. The Bahamas offers visitors all this and much more. This Caribbean island chain is currently listed as a Level 3 destination advising travelers to reconsider travel, but it remains a popular vacation spot for Americans due to its convenient location and thorough COVID-19 protocols.
TRAVEL
98.7 WFGR

Here’s The Best And Worst Times For Michiganders To Travel For The Holidays

It's one of the busiest travel times of the year and AAA has forecasted the best and worst times for people to be on the roads. AAA estimates that over 53 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving which is a substantial increase of 13% from the pervious year. That number is still down about 5% from 2019 due to people avoiding travel because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vrbo#New Day Nw
baltimorefishbowl.com

Charm City Countdown Presents Time Traveler’s Ball: All Inclusive NYE 2022

Celebrate New Year’s Eve Baltimore-Style with Charm City Countdown from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. at Hilton BWI Airport Hotel. Enter the time warp at their Time Traveler’s Ball to dine, dance, drink and dream in multiple historical eras! Think The Time Machine meets Back to the Future. What a great way to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Baltimore!
BALTIMORE, MD
theadvocate.com

LSU Garden News: Now's the time to stop and smell the roses

If you’ve been keeping up with your roses — fertilizing and trimming them in August or September — your repeat-bloomers like Knock Out and Louisiana Super Plant drift roses are probably looking pretty gorgeous right now. Fall is when roses put on quite a show. From ever-blooming roses to trailing...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KING-5

Three must-see spots on the Bountiful Byway

LACEY, Wash. — The Bountiful Byway is sixty miles of road in Thurston County that offers a bounty of things to do. Ellen and Jose took the trip and found three great spots to check out. The Original House of Donuts. If you're looking to fuel up on your Bountiful...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thebossmagazine.com

Airlines prepping for busy holiday travel season

Holiday travel numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. Airlines around the country are gearing up for the holiday travel season. While there are fewer pilots and flight attendants to fly the planes, bookings are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. While a return to normalcy is good for the industry, the...
TRAVEL
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
yoursun.com

Does anyone know what time it is? A brief history of chronometry

I hope each of you had a fantastic Thanksgiving, surrounded by good food, family and friends. Recently my wife Dawn had an accident. She was in our Jeep, loading it for the Fort Myers Boat Show, and miscalculated how much space she had to the edge of the tailgate. The...
GOOGLE
paddlingmag.com

Tarp Shelter Tips For Canoe And Kayak Camping

You’re a paddling Jedi who can keep it hull-down in any sea conditions, roll a loaded double and cook a mean backcountry soufflé. But can you set up a tarp? Follow these tips to stay out of the elements and setup a tarp shelter on your next kayak or canoe camping trip.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy