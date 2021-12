The two players I am most reminded of when I watch Lonzo Ball are Wes Unseld and Tim Duncan. Please bear with me. Ball throws full length passes better than anyone I remember since Unseld. Maybe Kevin Love is raising his hand but really? He is also as stoic as Duncan in his demeanor on the court. No ups, no downs with a few side eyed looks at the refs. My question is: does he enjoy the game? He must but you can't tell. I sure am having fun watching. Curious how he interacts with the rest of the team, although in general it seems like a pretty chill group.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO