Amazon.com Inc. was fined more than 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in an Italian antitrust probe that accused the retail giant of "harmful" practices and abusing its dominant position in one of the largest penalties handed out by a European regulator.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO