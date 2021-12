Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky joins Weekend TODAY to discuss the deadly tornados that ripped through the middle of the US overnight. "We know our death toll is going to exceed 50, probably going to be closer to 70 to 100," Beshear said. The governor added that there were at least four tornadoes that struck the state and at least one town which appeared to be "almost totally decimated."Dec. 11, 2021.

