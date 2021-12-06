ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boston College QB Jurkovec will return for senior season

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON- Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said on Monday that he will return for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft. “I will be...

collegefootball.nbcsports.com

247Sports

FINAL: Wake Forest 41, Boston College 10

Boston College hosts Wake Forest at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon for its regular season finale. The Eagles enter Week 13 sitting at 6-5 after a loss to Florida State last weekend, while Wake Forest is 9-2 and in need of a win to secure its spot in the 2021 ACC Championship game.
FLORIDA STATE
bloggersodear.com

BSD Staff Predictions: Boston College Eagles

I think the Deacs know what is on the line in this game, and they are going to come out and play accordingly. After back to back games against two of the best defenses is the nation, the Wake Forest offense is going to remember just how easily they had been scoring points against average teams. I was more worried about the BC game when QB Phil Jurkovec returned from his injury, but it appears he is not close to 100% because he was absolutely awful in BC’s loss to Florida State. The only thing that really worries me about this game is the weather. The wind is obviously going to affect the team that throws the ball deep more, and that has been Wake’s big advantage against most teams this season. The weather could give an advantage to the team that has the better running game, and as everyone knows, our defense can give up 300 yards on the ground to just about any team. The Deacs just need to take care of the ball, limit penalties, and play the way they have played for the 10 weeks this season. Let’s get this done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan will return for the 2022 season

Less than 24 hours after Minnesota's 2021 regular season has come to a close with a huge win over Wisconsin, they got some big news at the quarterback position. As Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press first reported, quarterback Tanner Morgan will return for a sixth season at Minnesota in 2022, per sources.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Nfl Draft#Economics#Chestnut Hill#American Football#Boston Boston College#Eagles
247Sports

Boston College True Freshman Tracker: Week 13

With so many of Boston College's young players receiving a substantial amount of playing time throughout the 2021 college football season, Eagle Insider is keeping track of every true freshman on the Eagles' roster and how many games they have participated in. Here is who played for Boston College in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Offensive Lineman Returning For Super Senior Season

Tennessee senior offensive guard Jerome Carvin didn’t go through senior day festivities before the Vols’ regular season finale against Vanderbilt. Now we know why, as Carvin announced he is returning to Knoxville in 2022 for his super senior season on The Locker Room Show Sunday night. “I talked to my...
TENNESSEE STATE
ngscsports.com

Boston College Announces Contract Extension for Jeff Hafley

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft announced today that Boston College has extended the contract of head football coach Jeff Hafley through the 2026 season. “Jeff has had a tremendous impact on our football program over just two seasons at the Heights,” said Kraft....
BOSTON, MA
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 13: Volleyball Earns Senior Night Victory

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished... The Eagles snapped a 3 game losing streak this week, defeating Columbia by a score of 73-60 on Friday afternoon. DeMarr led BC with 15 points, and TJ Bickerstaff had an outstanding 17 rebounds. Read our full recap here.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: 4-star QB Devin Brown releases senior season highlight video

Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon four-star quarterback Devin Brown had a senior year to remember. He completed 254 of his 372 passes for a single-season state record of 4,881 yards. He also threw for 57 touchdowns, rushed for 430 yards and eight scores. His season ended in the state championship, where...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels announces return for senior season

Jayden Daniels announced Thursday that he is returning to Arizona State for his senior season. The Sun Devils quarterback burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, throwing 17 touchdowns to just two interceptions. But he really struggled to get it going in 2021. Arizona State finished 8-4 but Daniels had 10 touchdowns passes and a career-high nine interceptions.
ARIZONA STATE
VolunteerCountry

Vols QB Did Not Participate in Senior Day Activities

Tennessee has turned to Virginia Tech transfer redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker to handle the starting quarterback duties this year, and Hooker has been incredible. With Hooker eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot of questions were circling around whether or not Hooker would take part in Senior Day activities before kickoff of the final regular season game against Vanderbilt.
NFL
Daily Herald

Boston College and East Carolina to meet in Military Bowl

East Carolina (7-5, American Athletic) vs Boston College (6-6, ACC), Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m. ET. East Carolina: RB Keaton Mitchell is a first-team all-conference pick who led the league with 1,132 rushing yards and in all-purpose yards per game (115.83). Boston College: OL Zion Johnson and Alex Lindstrom are first-team...
COLLEGE SPORTS

