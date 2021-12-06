ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flyers vs. Avalanche Preview: AV is gone, and NAK is back

By Jeff Middleton
Broad Street Hockey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche are coming to the northeast to play the Philadelphia Flyers in the first of two inter-conference matchups during the 2021-22 season. With that comes the return of the young Nicolas Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off of waivers in early November. It will be a big matchup for both...

FanSided

The Flyers offense has gone missing and Michel Therrien needs to find it

In what started off as a very hot start for the Flyers quickly went out like a candle in the wind. I still believe Alain Vigneault has some blame. While the Flyers were blown out last season, this isn’t all on him. This is more of a two sided attack, an offensive issue and a power play issue. Michel Therrien has had plenty of chances to fix this issue but it seems to be falling on deaf ears or being ignored due to pure incompetence. The issues are a little deeper than we may think.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Flyers vs. Hurricanes preview: A storm is brewing

The Philadelphia Flyers are coming off an overtime loss to the Florida Panthers, and they’re coming home to take on the “Bunch of Jerks.” It’s the second of four meetings between the teams in 2021-22. The first game ended with a score of 2-1, where the Flyers came out victorious. Now, they’re looking to get another in the season series at home in the Wells Fargo Center.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Philadelphia Flyers

The New Jersey Devils have one regulation win in their last five games. They will be looking for a bounce-back performance when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Prudential Center. Fans may see defenseman Ty Smith return to the lineup, as he practiced alongside Damon Severson yesterday at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
NHL
FanSided

Finally, a game: Rangers vs Flyers preview & live conversation

The New York Rangers get back to work after playing only one game in six days. That game was a decisive 5-2 win in Boston and their return to action is against a long time Metropolitan Division rival, the Philadelphia Flyers. These are two teams headed in the opposite directions....
NHL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers odds, picks, and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (12-7-2) and Philadelphia Flyers (8-10-4) meet Monday for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop at Wells Fargo Center. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Flyers odds and lines and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. Colorado is coming off a 6-5 loss at the...
NHL
Times Daily

After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
NHL
Yardbarker

The Avs Score a Touchdown on the Flyers, Win 7-5

So much happened today within the Philadelphia Flyers organization. They fired their head coach, assistant coach, hired an interim head coach, and still had to battle the Colorado Avalanche. Chuck Fletcher felt it was ready to move on from Alain Vigneault. The Flyers needed a rebirth of some sort. Mike...
NHL
Reuters

Avalanche send Flyers to ninth straight loss

EditorsNote: rewords third and 12th grafs; adds to seventh graf. Erik Johnson had one goal and one assist to help lift the Colorado Avalanche past the host Philadelphia Flyers 7-5 on Monday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, Valeri Nichushkin, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook and Cale Makar each scored one goal...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

The Flyers are Terminal

The Flyers have had 3 GM's, 6 coaches (two on an Interim Basis), and two owners in the last decade. No combination of owner/GM/ coach has found regular success with this team. There have been a few brief impressive stretches. However, they are always followed by a significant downturn. Despite being the hottest team in the league going into the COVID-19 pause, the Flyers missed the playoffs last year and are on pace to do so again. The hot streak prior to the COVID pause feels like a long time ago. A very long time.
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Lightning

Starting a grueling stretch of five games in seven nights, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (8-9-4) will host Jon Cooper's two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning (14-5-4) on Sunday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 6:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the third...
NHL
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Look To Avoid Being Buried by Avalanche

Having lost eight straight games, The Philadelphia Flyers play host to the Colorado Avalanche tonight in the second game in two days. The Avalanche brings their star-powered team to The Wells Fargo Center for a 7 pm puck drop. The Flyers will have a new look behind the bench as...
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
coloradohockeynow.com

Avs outscore Flyers. That’s the good news from a sloppy game

Yeah, the Avalanche really need a top-2 goalie back in the lineup, pronto. In four games on this Eastern road trip, the Avs have allowed 20 goals, which sources tell me is an average of five against per game. When you’re playing a terrible team like the Philadelphia Flyers, you can get away with that. Not against good teams, they won’t.
NHL
FanSided

Flyers Don’t Change Identity: Lose 7-5 to Avs

After firing head coach Alain Vingeault, the Philadelphia Flyers met the Colorado Avalanche in a Monday night game set to test the mettle of Nic Aube-Kubel’s new team against the newly Mike Yeo lead Flyers. THE GOOD:. GIROUXSALEM: As the team faces down a potential re-build, the future of captain...
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Makar, Kadri return for Avalanche at Flyers

Sabres goalie Subban being evaluated for injury; Red Wings defenseman Staal enters COVID-19 protocol. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Forward Nazem Kadri and defenseman Cale Makar played for the Avalanche at the Philadelphia Flyers on...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

What Flyers prospects might be heading to World Juniors?

There is nothing going right for the Philadelphia Flyers currently. Doing their own seasonal version of a toboggan ride down the standings; the scoring has dried up, the defense is something else, and Carter Hart has finally showed that he actually a human man instead of some goaltending freak. So...
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

How much more do the Flyers need to see?

Well, folks, for the seventh game in a row, we’re here again. The Flyers, with an extra day of rest after their game against the Islanders was postponed, met the Rangers last night for what was supposed to be their best chance at easing into a difficult upcoming week, and saw themselves fall flat again, dropping this one 4-1. This game saw a couple of gut punches dealt, from falling behind under four minutes into the game, to needing to come out for the second period with more energy to get themselves back in it and then allowing a goal just 34 seconds in, to losing Joel Farabee with an apparent shoulder or collarbone injury in the first period (we’re hoping for a further update on him today after he’s evaluated, by the way). In short, the Flyers never really had it in this one, and it was another ugly game.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Lightning 7, Flyers 1: The Flyers make it eight in a row with their worst of the season

If you were hoping that they Flyers would have taken their days off to re-energize, try to put the past month behind them, and attempt to dispel some of the growing pressure on their veteran head coach heading into this back-to-back against two of the league’s mightiest teams, it did not take long for the Flyers to dash those hopes. The Flyers lost their eighth in a row this season and their tenth in a row to the Lightning.
NHL
Golf Digest

This police K9 defecating at center ice is a perfect metaphor for the Philadelphia Flyers right now

On Monday, the Philadelphia Flyers—losers of eight straight games, including a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Tampa Bay on Sunday—fired head coach Alain Vigneault. Then they went and lost a ninth straight, coughing up another seven to Colorado. To say things are bad at the Wells Fargo Center is a bit of an understatement, with the team, thought to be playoff contenders this time last year, now sitting second to last in the Metropolitan Division and looking more like rebuild contenders with each passing game.
Broad Street Hockey

Who could Flyers trade for if Chuck Fletcher wants to shake up the roster?

The Philadelphia Flyers did the thing on Monday, finally firing Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien after eight straight losses. Mike Yeo took over as the Interim Head Coach as the Flyers then lost No. 9 in a row that night against the Avalanche. Given the position that Chuck Fletcher is...
NHL

