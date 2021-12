Bryce Harper has just capped off one of the greatest seasons of his career and is on the verge of winning the MVP of the NL. The day Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies back in February of 2019 is one of those “where were you moments” life. Being a college kid, I remember refreshing Twitter countless times to see where the former MVP would choose to stay for the duration of his career. The moment it came on Bleacher Report, the number of feelings I went through was closely matched to Cliff Lee’s return to Philadelphia.

MLB ・ 23 DAYS AGO