Meeting to discuss 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest, development, crime, appoint Mayor Pro Tem canceled due to low council turnout

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A scheduled Atlantic Beach town council meeting to discuss the 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest event, the purchasing of new police vehicles, a flood damage prevention ordinance and other topics, did not happen Monday evening because not enough members of town council were in attendance.

An email was sent to News13 at 4:56 p.m. Monday, less than five minutes before the scheduled council meeting was to begin. The email said the meeting was canceled due to “no quorum”, which means there were not enough members of council present in order for decisions to be made.

Among other things, council was set to vote on the final reading of an ordinance establishing and adopting operational procedures for the May 2022 Atlantic Beach Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, which is commonly referred to by participants and locals as “Atlantic Beach Bikefest” or “Black Bike Week”.

Last month, town council discussed first reading of the ordinance. The event, if approved, would begin on the afternoon of Friday, May 27 and run through the afternoon of Monday, May 30.

Bikefest was canceled in 2021, and in 2020 after first being postponed due to the pandemic.

In 2019, it was estimated that the annual event drew in more than 20,000 people along the Grand Strand.

Monday’s meeting was also expected to include a decision on a request from the town manager to approve the purchase and financing of two Ford Explorer police vehicles. The vehicles would cost no more than $51,768.08.

On Friday, News13 asked the town clerk for additional information about the police vehicles, specifically whether these vehicles would replace older police vehicles or if these would be added to the fleet. Our questions were forwarded to the town manager on Friday afternoon. The town manager has not responded as of Monday evening.

Monday’s meeting was also scheduled to include the following:

a vote on the first reading of an ordinance to establish a flood damage prevention ordinance

appointment of Mayor Pro Tem

status update on a proposed development by Morant Properties, LLC

crime statistics report for 2021

Town officials have not yet said when a new meeting will take place. Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.