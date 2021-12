The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has been renewed for a fifth season, and we can hardly contain our excitement! With the largest prize in the show's history, Dragula season four is reportedly the most-watched program on Shudder in the seven weeks since its premiere. The winner of season four will take home a $100,000 grand prize, the stakes are higher, the competition is fierce, and we are so curious to see how they will up the ante for season five. "We are so thrilled to be celebrating the monumental success of season 4 with our new partners at Shudder. It has been a roller coaster ride of a season, and we're still overwhelmed with how engaged and passionate fans and critics have been all season long," said The Boulet Brothers.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO