Solana’s downtrend continued this week and bears are doing their best to push the price under $170. When we last visited SOL, the price was barely holding above the $187 support level. Since then, SOL broke below this crucial level which has now turned into resistance. The support is now found at $166 and appears to hold. However, the bears have been very aggressive, and a stop in the downtrend still appears unlikely in the near term.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO