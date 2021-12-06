Daily Debate: Should Oracles Din, Nayru, and Farore Return in a Future Zelda Game?

Several notable Zelda bosses were so powerful that they could only be destroyed by their own weapons. Heavy hitters such as Agahnim, Ganondorf, Yuga, Vaati, and Phantom Ganon have all used this technique in an attempt to finish off Link. To those who haven’t experienced it, Dead Man’s Volley is a recurring combat trial in the Zelda series. A boss or miniboss will unleash an orb of energy at Link, and the player must quickly strike the orb with a sword or other reflective item (i.e. a bottle). This will send the energy ball back at its creator, who in turn will hit it with a blade sending the orb back at Link. The two will hit the ball back and forth until someone makes a mistake in timing. The loser gets damaged and is open to attack. Dead Man’s Volley has occured in the Zelda series since A Link to the Past, but it was first named at the start of the Cubis Sister’s boss fight in Phantom Hourglass. With this in mind, what is your favorite Zelda moment to involve the Dead Man’s Volley?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO