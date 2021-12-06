ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Debate: Should Oracles Din, Nayru, and Farore Return in a Future Zelda Game?

Cover picture for the articleNayru, the Oracle of Ages, and Din, the Oracle of Seasons, are important characters in their respective games. Responsible for maintaining the flow of time and the changing seasons, the Oracles are understandably sought after by Ganon’s followers. A core part of the Oracle games is rescuing Din and Lanayru while...

zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Game are You Most Thankful for?

In light of Thanksgiving, I have been thinking a lot about gratitude lately. And I am beyond grateful for The Legend of Zelda, as I believe all of you are as well. I’m grateful for the life lessons I often take to heart as I play through the empowering stories, I’m thankful for the memorable characters and epic adventures, and I’m especially grateful for the little inklings of confidence I gain when I hear the puzzle solve jingle–it never gets old.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is Your Favorite Version of Zelda’s “Dead Man’s Volley”?

Several notable Zelda bosses were so powerful that they could only be destroyed by their own weapons. Heavy hitters such as Agahnim, Ganondorf, Yuga, Vaati, and Phantom Ganon have all used this technique in an attempt to finish off Link. To those who haven’t experienced it, Dead Man’s Volley is a recurring combat trial in the Zelda series. A boss or miniboss will unleash an orb of energy at Link, and the player must quickly strike the orb with a sword or other reflective item (i.e. a bottle). This will send the energy ball back at its creator, who in turn will hit it with a blade sending the orb back at Link. The two will hit the ball back and forth until someone makes a mistake in timing. The loser gets damaged and is open to attack. Dead Man’s Volley has occured in the Zelda series since A Link to the Past, but it was first named at the start of the Cubis Sister’s boss fight in Phantom Hourglass. With this in mind, what is your favorite Zelda moment to involve the Dead Man’s Volley?
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Review

Nearly a decade before the Game Boy, Nintendo made its mark on handheld gaming with the Game & Watch series. Designed by the legendary Gunpei Yokoi, the single-game handheld devices doubled as watches and became incredibly popular. They’re an important part of Nintendo’s legacy, which is why the games’ mascot “Mr. Game & Watch” is in Super Smash Bros. That legacy is also why Nintendo released Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. last year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., and why we’ve now gotten Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda to celebrate that series’ 35th anniversary.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What is the Most Creative Zelda Boss?

Throughout the run of the Zelda series, there have been over 120 main bosses to be found in the various dungeons, castles and caves that Link has traversed. There has been a lot of variety in boss designs over the years, but there are some that stand out among the rest. Stallord is a fan favorite for the exhilarating speed of riding the spinner on rails. Phantom Ganon in Ocarina of Time is literally picturesque. The ghost horseman jumps in and out of paintings while Link attempts to pin him with an arrow. Looking back to A Link to the Past, Moldorm is pretty distinct. That worm can knock the player off the stage, forcing Link to trudge all the way back to the boss room and restart the fight. Talk about frustrating.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Oracle Of Ages#Oracle Of Seasons
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Functional Zelda Song Would You Most Want To Work In Real Life?

Music is a huge part of the Zelda series. Not only is it a tool to immerse the player into the given situation, but the series also hosts the common mechanic of certain songs triggering in-game happenings. From the Recorder warping Link from place to place in the original The Legend of Zelda to the Goddess’s Harp activating the Gate of Time and the Silent Realm Trials in Skyward Sword, there are many instances of this mechanic. The question is, which particular combination of instrument and song would you most want to actually work in real life.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Are 2D Zelda Games Underrated Compared to the 3D Games?

With a series that has taken as many forms as The Legend of Zelda has, it can be difficult to separate them into distinct categories. One fairly objective metric that can be used is the perspective, either 2D or 3D (2.5D games fall into the former category as they use 2D movement and environment design). Prior to Ocarina of Time, the series was exclusively 2-dimensional and more games in this perspective have been released since than the alternative. Despite this, I’ve always gotten the sense that the 2D games don’t get the same level of respect or recognition as the 3D games. What do you think? Are the 2D Zelda games underrated compared to the 3D games?
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

The Game Awards Has A "World Premiere" It's Been Working On With A Dev For 2.5 Years, And One Guess Is Zelda

As can be seen below, a number of Zelda fans have noted how the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced around 2.5 years ago. While some have their doubts it would be this game, as it's titled "world premiere" - it's also been noted how The Game Awards has done world premieres for games that have already been shown before.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Oracle
Nintendo Enthusiast

What is your favorite Zelda game?

The Legend of Zelda is a special series, with several widely beloved games that shine for all sorts of different reasons. Spanning over three decades, several consoles, and many different styles of gameplay, the franchise’s many strong points reflect some of the very best experiences across the entire medium. What is your favorite The Legend of Zelda game? What do you love about it?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Should Link and Zelda Swap Roles and Other Daily Debates Answered in The Champions’ Cast Episode 189!

Another slow week of Zelda news makes way for us to dip into one of our oldest bag of tricks and answer Daily Debate questions from our amazing Zelda Dungeon writing staff! Would Link and Zelda swapping roles be compelling? What do we want DLC to look like in the future? What’s the most excited we’ve ever been for a Zelda game? What’s our favorite version of the dead man’s volley? Best physical pre-order bonus? This is only a peak at some of the questions we answer!
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Would the Twelve Days of Christmas Be in The Legend of Zelda?

It’s that time of year whether you’re a fan of it or not, it’s Christmas music season! I think everyone can agree that the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” is likely one of the longest and most drawn out Christmas songs out there. In the spirit of the holiday I thought it would be fun to write up what “The Twelve Days of Christmas” would be if were based upon Zelda themes. Here we go!
MUSIC
Hot Hardware

Huge Switch Game Sale Brings Sweet Discounts On Super Mario, Zelda And More

Paying full price for a video game is okay if that is the only option, but c'mon, this is Black Friday season and there are tons of discounts out there. Even games for the Nintendo Switch, which don't seem to be on sale quite as frequently as other platforms, are marked down. We've rounded up a whole bunch of them.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Death’s Door Developer Discusses What Game Elements Make Up The “Zelda Formula”

When a game series establishes expected norms, we get what is known as a formula. It is important to understand this formula if one is to make a homage or derivative work based on a popular franchise. Acid Nerve, a small studio operating out of the United Kingdom, did just this when they created Death’s Door. This newcomer to the action-adventure genre is a hybrid of classic Zelda gameplay and modern gaming innovations set in an imaginative land.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Poll: What's The Worst Legend Of Zelda Game?

The Legend of Zelda has celebrated its 35th Anniversary this year, with Nintendo releasing The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD along with the rather handsome Game & Watch. Interestingly, those releases alone have included two titles that can certainly be described as 'divisive' — we're thinking Skyward Sword's arm-waving controls (though the HD release has button options), and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link being that one that hardly anyone's beaten. Heck, there are people that say Breath of the Wild is overrated, even if this writer and a fair few others would happily die on a hill arguing in favour of its brilliance.
VIDEO GAMES

