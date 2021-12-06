ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

Baker Fire Department and police holding toy drive

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baker Fire Department and Baker Police Department are teaming up to host a toy drive. The...

www.wafb.com

