BOISE - On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the Idaho Fish and Game will offer 1,527 deer tags for Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance hunts with the discounted tags sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Tags will go on sale at 10:00a.m. MST/ 9:00a.m. PST at Fish and Game regional offices only. These specialized hunts are intended to gather 775 CWD samples with strict requirements for those hunters who participate.

