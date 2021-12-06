ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, OR

Rewards top $36,000 for information on Catherine wolf pack poisoning

By Paul Hall
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION COUNTY – (Information provided by ODFW)Rewards topped $36,000 for information on poisoning of the Catherine wolf pack earlier this year after Wolves of the Rockies contributed an additional $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest or citation in the case. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers...

$28K reward offered in poisoning deaths of Oregon wolves

PORTLAND, Ore. — Conservation and animal protection groups have put up a $26,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the deliberate poisoning and killing of 8 gray wolves in eastern Oregon this year. Oregon State Police made a public appeal for tips in the case Thursday. They ask...
OREGON STATE
OSP seeks information on poisoning of eight Oregon wolves

UNION COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals responsible for the poisoning of the wolves in the Catherine Pack earlier this year in Eastern Oregon. Oregon State Police in a press release reported Fish and Wildlife Division troopers received information in February from the Oregon...
$26,000 Reward Offered For Information Resulting In The Conviction Of Those Responsible For The Fatal Poisoning Of Eight Gray Wolves In Oregon

Conservation and animal protection groups are offering a combined $26,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in the deliberate poisoning and killing of eight gray wolves in eastern Oregon earlier this year. The $26,000 in combined rewards are offered by the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Defenders of...
OREGON STATE
OSP troopers seek help after Catherine Wolf Pack poisoned in eastern Oregon

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help finding the person(s) who poisoned the Catherine Wolf Pack and several other animals in eastern Oregon earlier this year. The investigation began on Feb. 9 when troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and...
OREGON STATE
OSP Seeks Public Assistance in the Poisoning of E. Oregon Wolf Pack

The Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack in Eastern Oregon. On February 9, 2021, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) regarding a possibly deceased, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and located five deceased wolves, three males, and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members present and deceased. The wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Fish and Wildlife troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value. An additional deceased magpie was also found in the vicinity of the deceased wolves.
OREGON STATE
Reward in eastern Oregon wolf poisoning case grows to nearly $43,000

Conservation groups are offering a $42,977 reward for information that leads to a conviction after at least eight wolves were poisoned in eastern Oregon earlier this year. Three groups – Wolves of the Rockies, Montana Trap Free and The 06 Legacy Project – added an additional $10,000 to the existing reward Monday. An additional $6,977 in reward money from Hells Canyon Preservation, the Humane Society of the United States and private donations was announced Tuesday.
OREGON STATE
Wolf Pack Poisoned In Union County

The Oregon State Police is seeking public assistance in locating the person or persons responsible for the poisoning of the Catherine Wolf Pack in eastern Oregon. On February 9, 2021, Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division Troopers received information from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) regarding a possibly deceased, collared wolf. Troopers responded to the area and located five deceased wolves, three males, and two females. It was later determined the wolves were from the Catherine Pack, with all known members present and deceased. The wolves were located southeast of Mount Harris, within Union County. Fish and Wildlife Troopers and ODFW personnel with the assistance of a helicopter searched the area for anything of evidentiary value. An additional deceased magpie was also found in the vicinity of the deceased wolves.
OREGON STATE
