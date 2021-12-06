Update: Suspect set fire to RV, then went to get cup of coffee

UPDATE 2 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A transient poured an accelerant in his recreational vehicle, set it on fire, and then went to get a cup of coffee, Panama City police said Monday.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Panama City Square shopping center. After the fire began officers and firefighters rushed to the scene to put out the blaze.

Meanwhile, Thomas Edward Gonzales, 30, was enjoying a cup of coffee and watching the scene, police wrote in a news release. Witnesses directed investigators to Gonzales and he was arrested and charged with arson.

Anyone with more information about the case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Our previous story is below:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A camper was destroyed in a fire in the parking lot of the Walmart shopping center on 23rd Street.

The incident happened Monday morning. No one appeared to be injured during the blaze. It is unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.