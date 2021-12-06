Keenan Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Playing Bengals

CINCINNATI — Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.

Allen was a big reason why Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 41-22. He finished with five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

He was obviously around the Bengals' defense for most of the game, but also swapped jerseys and took a picture with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

This is the second time in two weeks that a star on the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19 the day after they played the Bengals.

It was T.J. Watt last week and now it's Allen. The Bengals didn't place anyone on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

