ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Keenan Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Playing Bengals

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 1 day ago

CINCINNATI — Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.

Allen was a big reason why Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 41-22. He finished with five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns.

He was obviously around the Bengals' defense for most of the game, but also swapped jerseys and took a picture with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

This is the second time in two weeks that a star on the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19 the day after they played the Bengals.

It was T.J. Watt last week and now it's Allen. The Bengals didn't place anyone on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
AllBengals

Podcast: No Flex For Bengals With Key Matchup Against Steelers Looming

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the NFL's decision not to flex the Bengals-Chargers game in Week 13, plus we talk about Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin's comments about Ja'Marr Chase and more!. Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever...
NFL
AllBengals

Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are preparing for Sunday's big AFC North showdown against the Steelers, but that doesn't mean fans won't have time to give thanks on Thursday. Here are three things every Bengals fan can be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Winning Record. The Bengals have a winning record on...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Covid 19#American Football#Covid 19 Reserve#Ja Marr Chase
AllBengals

Halftime Observations: Bengals Rolling Past Steelers, Lead 31-3

CINCINNATI — The Bengals played arguably their best half of football this season. They have a 31-3 halftime lead over the Steelers. Cincinnati scored on their first four offensive possessions. Joe Burrow completed 14-of-16 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for a score. Burrow...
NFL
AllBengals

Watch: Tee Higgins Makes Randy Moss-Like Touchdown Catch

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 2009. They're off to a good start. Tee Higgins made a leaping touchdown catch over Steelers cornerback James Pierre. The Bengals have a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter. Watch the play below. Make...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
AllBengals

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Keys to Victory

The Bengals are hoping to sweep the Steelers for the first time since 2009 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Here are our keys to victory ahead of the Week 12 matchup. It could be more difficult for Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase to wow the crowd Sunday with (as Mike Tomlin put it) teams zeroing in on Chase’s talents and abilities and taking the extra time to formulate a plan to stop the explosive rookie.
NFL
AllBengals

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Blowout Win Over the Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals crushed the Steelers 41-10 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati improved to 7-4 on the season and swept Pittsburgh for the first time since 2009. Here are three thoughts on the Bengals following the wire-to-wire win:. Bullies Got Bullied. The Bengals bullied the Steelers on...
NFL
AllBengals

Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Steelers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. They haven't swept Pittsburgh since 2009. Cincinnati will be without wide receiver Auden Tate. He's dealing with a thigh injury and hasn't played since Week 7. Trenton Irwin, Vernon Hargreaves III, Fred Johnson, Tyler Shelvin and Mitch Wilcox are also inactive.
NFL
AllBengals

Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving

The Bengals are gearing up for an AFC North matchup against the Steelers on Sunday. The game has a significant impact on the playoff race, but that didn't stop multiple members of the team from giving back to the community on Tuesday. Sam Hubbard, Cam Sample and Wyatt Ray were...
NFL
AllBengals

Three Down Look: Bengals Stomp Steelers in Historic Win

CINCINNATI — It feels like 1989. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially passed the torch to the Cincinnati Bengals in a 41-10 home-team domination at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. The defense put together a second-straight complete showing coming off of the bye week and shut down a Steelers offense that had...
NFL
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Keenan Allen, Chargers view playoff chase as a positive after frustrating stretch

COSTA MESA — Wide receiver Keenan Allen might be the most frustrated player about the Chargers’ slide since the 4-1 start. He’s been at a loss for words after maddening losses and is constantly challenging his teammates to execute and make plays while also pointing the finger at himself. Allen,...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
605
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy