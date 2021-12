Samantha Spano, a freshman music industry student and country singer-songwriter, recently recorded music with Blue Hawk Records. Spano got into music from a very young age; she started playing piano when she was five and guitar when she was eight. She grew up with influences such as Taylor Swift and Shania Twain, rooting her in the female country scene. She is drawing inspiration from artists that are still relevant after so many years in the business and have made their mark on the world through different sounds, genres, and generations. “I’m very into country music; that’s what I write and that’s what I sing,” she said.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO