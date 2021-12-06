Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. perform “This Christmas” at National Christmas Tree Lighting

If there’s anyone who knows the blues, it’s legendary guitarist Eric Gales. Over 30 years and 18 albums, Gales has been a blues firebrand, with a passion for the music and a boundless desire to keep it vital that has never waned. Now, after a career that’s gone from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, Gales is taking his rightful place at the head of the blues-rock table with the release of ‘Crown,’ his career-defining new album, out January 28th via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group. The album's latest single, "You Don't Know The Blues," was released today. “The things I'm talking about in this song,” Eric said, “if you don't know about them, then you don't know the blues!”

