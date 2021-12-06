Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. perform “This Christmas” at National Christmas Tree Lighting
4 days ago
Chris Stapleton was joined by H.E.R. to perform Donny Hathaway’s classic “This Christmas” on last night’s “The 99th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting” on CBS. Watch the full performance HERE. The performance is the latest in the midst of a monumental year for the 5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter...
Today, Friday, December 3, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have unveiled the new song “Fill My World,” off their forthcoming album titled 4 out on February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the release of first single “The River Is Rising,” now the fastest rising debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio, at #15 this week and climbing. Listen to “Fill My World” HERE and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
When Chris Stapleton goes home for the evening, he’s certainly not walking into an empty house! The country singer is a loving husband to wife Morgane Stapleton and a doting dad to five kids. The pair have kept their children out of the spotlight for the most part, but they can’t help but gush about parenthood to their fans.
Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Katie Pruitt’s new holiday song, “Merry Christmas Mary Jane,” is out today. Watch/share the official music video, directed by Bella Mazzola, HERE. Reflecting on the song, Pruitt shares, “‘Merry Christmas Mary Jane’ is the quintessential holiday song for stoners. The holidays can be stressful and...
Singer/songwriter Noah Guthrie has released his new single “Only Light I Need” ahead of his forthcoming album Blue Wall, due out January 14, 2022. Distributed by OneRPM, the new release features the alt-country/Americana artist’s polished vocals and tender songwriting, accompanied by a vulnerable acoustic-driven track. Listen to “Only Light I Need” here.
Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announced today headline North American tour dates for 2022. The 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL on June 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA on August 20, Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 24, Hollywood Bowl on October 1 in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights, October 4-5, at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Full tour dates and details are listed below.
With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. While he’s too gracious to admit it himself, the Grammy-winning singer,...
As the year starts to wind down, the opposite is true for Grammy-Award winning quintet The Infamous Stringdusters, who are dropping their forthcoming album Toward the Fray via Americana Vibes on February 18, 2022. They will be kicking off the year strong with a 3 night New Years Eve run in Richmond, Virginia, all the while celebrating last week’s Grammy nomination for Bluegrass Album of the Year for their 2021 album A Tribute To Bill Monroe. Additionally on the Dusters’ end of the year dance card, the band released Toward the Fray’s second single “Hard Line.”
With a brand new IBMA Instrumental Recording of the Year credit to their names, the first group of musicians to participate in the Mountain Home Music Company and Organic Records Bluegrass at the Crossroads collaborative series is back with the last of its efforts — this time, a contemplative, country-flavored excursion. Like its predecessors — the award-winning “Ground Speed” included — “Between Houston and Her” offers compelling proof of the creative energies summoned when musicians from across the bluegrass spectrum are brought together and turned loose.
Courtney Barnett released her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time last month to critical acclaim and last night she performed the album track “If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance here. Last month, Courtney Barnett kicked off a...
Country music legend and trailblazer Charley Pride’s hit single “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. After being released in 1971, the song quickly became Pride’s most well-known and beloved song to date and ended up topping the charts. The sweet tune marked his eighth #1 song on the country singles chart. It also reached the Top 40 on the pop charts, peaking at #21 on the Billboard Hot 100, and went into the Top Ten of the Adult Contemporary charts and #19 on the U.S. Cash Box Top 100. Pride shares the secret to love through the lyrics of “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin,’” proving why it’s remained a classic country hit that stands the test of time.
Tonight, celebrated drummer Nikki Glaspie returns to Late Night With Seth Meyers to begin her four-night residency behind the kit with the 8G Band Dec. 6-9. This marks Glaspie’s third in-studio appearance on the show, and she performs in support of her band The Nth Power’s new album, Reverence. "I'm...
If there’s anyone who knows the blues, it’s legendary guitarist Eric Gales. Over 30 years and 18 albums, Gales has been a blues firebrand, with a passion for the music and a boundless desire to keep it vital that has never waned. Now, after a career that’s gone from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows, Gales is taking his rightful place at the head of the blues-rock table with the release of ‘Crown,’ his career-defining new album, out January 28th via Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group. The album's latest single, "You Don't Know The Blues," was released today. “The things I'm talking about in this song,” Eric said, “if you don't know about them, then you don't know the blues!”
Oklahoma’s favorite Americana husband / wife duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), are partnering with the Chickasha Economic Development Council for the release of their festive new video (directed by Reagan Elkins with Intellego Media) for their original holiday song “Christmas Town”– Watch Here. The video for the song helps to celebrate the Chickasha Festival Of Light, named by Forbes Magazine and USA Today as one of the best light displays in the United States. It was filmed all around the city at local attractions and businesses with members of the community including Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV meteorologist Emily Sutton. Click HERE to see a special video of last year’s event which showcases the festivities and the city’s famous iconic 40-foot giant leg lamp.
By Mark Strassmann, CBS News | When deadly floods hit the small Tennessee town in August, many in the community lost their homes and the rhythm of normal. Among the items that were destroyed were the Waverly Junior High School band’s instruments, which were a low priority to replace given the circumstances.
Randy Travis is one of country music's most important traditionalists, and he's helping to shepherd the next generation of old school country singers with a new duet. The Country Music Hall of Famer joins newcomer Drew Parker for a new rendition of a classic Keith Whitley Christmas song, and they've even released a brand-new video for the special collaboration.
Miranda Lambert shared some bittersweet news with fans on Wednesday – but she looked incredible whilst doing so. The country singer announced the end of her live performances for the year, revealing she is heading home to Nashville for the holidays by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself singing on stage. The image saw Miranda with her back to the camera facing her adoring crowd, with the stage lights creating a beautiful halo of light around her.
Folksinger Michael Johnathon is set to wrap the 2021 season of WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour on Monday, December 6 at Lexington’s Lyric Theatre with award winning Bluegrass duo Darin and Brooke Aldrige. The multiple IBMA winning, husband & wife pair from North Carolina will perform songs from their latest critically-acclaimed album, This Life We’re Living.
“I love it that phonograph records are popular again,” enthuses Marshall Crenshaw. “They were consigned to oblivion by the music business back when I was recording for Razor & Tie, but now they’re back!”. The veteran rock ’n’ roll tunesmith, whose beloved body of work encompasses ten studio albums as...
Treasured Bay Area holiday favorites the Christmas Jug Band announce list of upcoming gigs and a new single for the 2021 holiday season. For 40 years, the Christmas Jug Band has brought together some of the Bay Area’s most talented and beloved musicians for a yearly dose of tongue-in-cheek seasonal holiday hijinks, good cheer, and great music. Featuring long standing band members Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Well Known Strangers); Gregory Leroy "Duke Dagreeze" Dewey (County Joe & the Fish, Marty Balin); Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody, Etta James); Paul Rogers (Those Darn Accordions); Snakebite Jacobs (Kinky Friedman, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Rhythmtown-Jive); and Blake Richardson (Bobby Hebb, Hot House); this year’s performances will also include the additions of Candy Girard (Jerry Garcia Band).
