Jai'Maya Ratliff: The Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week

ROCKINGHAM — Senior basketball player Jai’Maya Ratliff has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55.

The Lady Raiders picked up two wins last week, with Ratliff being the second-highest scorer on the team in both games.

Known for her vocal leadership and physical presence in the paint, according to head coach Teddy Moseley, this is Ratliff’s first career selection.

Athletic Profile

Age: 17

Birthday: May 27, 2004

Year: Senior

Winter Sport: Basketball

Position:Center

Height & Weight: 5-10, 140 pounds

Years on Varsity: 4 years

Experience: 6 years

ON THE COURT WITH JAI’MAYA RATLIFF

The Lady Raiders bounced back last week with a pair of non-conference wins against Uwharrie Charter Academy and Pine Forest High School to improve to 2-1 on the season.

On the road Tuesday against the Lady Eagles, Ratliff scored 11 points to help secure a 45-24 win. She got off to a fast start, scoring 7 points in the first quarter to give Richmond a 12-10 lead.

In the second half, Ratliff tallied four more points to help the team to its first win after dropping its season opener at Northern Guilford.

Three nights later in the Lady Raiders’ home opener against Pine Forest, Ratliff netted a season-high 16 points. She and freshman point guard Jamyia Lindsey (33 points) led the offensive charge to help get a 73-50 victory.

Much like her performance against Uwharrie Charter, Ratliff had a big first quarter with 8 points against the Lady Trojans, putting Richmond ahead 24-12 after the opening stanza.

Four more points in the second quarter gave Ratliff 12 points at the break, before adding her final four points after the intermission.

Through three games this season, Ratliff is averaging 11.7 points per game. Richmond (2-1) will open Sandhills Athletic Conference play on Tuesday against Southern Lee High School (0-2) at 6 p.m.

Jai’Maya Ratliff (24) pulls up for a shot in Richmond’s win over Pine Forest High School on Friday. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSES WITH JAI’MAYA RATLIFF

ROSports: What worked well for you these past two games to help you average 13.5 PPG?

Ratliff: “I’ve just been getting open under the basket, and being in the right spot at the right time. Whenever I’m open, I just pull it. Defensively, I’ve been working hard on boxing out as best I can and am really physical under the basket.

“Jamyia (Lindsey) and I work well together. When she gets started scoring, it fires me up. We boost each other’s confidence and we get on a roll scoring.”

ROSports: The team is on a two-game winning streak heading into conference play. What will it take to keep the momentum going?

Ratliff: “The team is going to work hard on every play and go after the ball. We also need to take smart shots.

“At practice we’ve focused on running our sets the right way and being in the right spot to give ourselves a chance to score. We’re really hype right now, and we’re ready to play every game with big energy.”

ROSports: What do you hope to accomplish during your senior year and what are your plans for after high school?

Ratliff: “I’m trying to get a scholarship to play college basketball and we want to win a conference championship. Guilford College has reached out and (North Carolina) A&T is also watching me right now.

“After high school, I want to get into the medical field and become an orthodontist.”

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week soon.