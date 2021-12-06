ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Seymour Reunites with Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman Costars 23 Years After Series Finale

By Olivia Jakiel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJane Seymour and her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman costars have kept in touch. The actress, 70, took to Instagram on Monday to share two sweet snaps of herself with former Dr. Quinn castmates William Shockley, Jason Leland Adams, and Joe Lando, who all got together to celebrate Lando's 60th birthday —...

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
Soap Fave Dies At 67

Emmy-nominee Lisa Brown passed away on November 24 at age 67 after a brief illness. Born August 2, 1954 in Kansas City, MO, Brown made her mark on daytime as Nola Reardon on GUIDING LIGHT (1980-85) and as Iva Snyder on AS THE WORLD TURNS (1985-94); both roles were created by famed writer Douglas Marland. Brown was also known for her theater work — she starred in 42nd Street on Broadway while working on GL. She is survived by son James “Buddy” Nielsen and daughter Victoria from her first husband Tom Nielsen (ex-Floyd, GL), two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf, and her second husband Brian Neary. “How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades,” says Martha Byrne, who played her daughter Lily on ATWT. “She was my friend since I was 15 years old from the day Doug Marland introduced me to my ‘mother’. Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none. I will miss our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between. For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman.“
See Little Ricky, the Last Living Cast Member of "I Love Lucy," All Grown Up

I Love Lucy was one of TV's biggest hits throughout the 1950s. But, given that the show went off the air over 60 years ago, the main cast members of the series have since passed away, including Lucille Ball (Lucy), Desi Arnaz (Ricky), Vivian Vance (Ethel), and William Frawley (Fred). Now, only one cast member who had a regular, credited role on I Love Lucy is still alive: Keith Thibodeaux, who played Little Ricky.
Brad Pitt has a new partner

Among the items on the agenda of the thorny lawsuit between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, in addition to the problems inherent in custody of the children, there was also the question of Chateau Miraval, the prestigious castle of the couple with an adjoining winery. Finally it seems that at...
Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Hated Kissing One ‘Brady Bunch’ Star

Valerie Bertinelli found fame as Barbara Cooper on One Day at a Time. She was only 15 at the start of the show and struggled with growing up in front of an audience. In her memoir, she admitted that she felt very insecure and struggled with body image while on the show. Things didn’t help when her character, Barbara, began to attract boys. She hated kissing one guest star in particular, and you may have recognized him from The Brady Bunch.
This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
‘Chicago Med’ Fans Are Not Liking This Character

Some Chicago Med fans are really not liking one character in particular. Chicago Med is one of the three series in the One Chicago franchise. There’s Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire. Most of these series have tons of awesome characters that fans love to root for, but sometimes, characters slip through the cracks.
See "All in the Family" Star Sally Struthers Now at 74

It's been more than 40 years since the All in the Family series finale aired. The groundbreaking sitcom, which dealt with controversial social issues and centered a working class New York family, aired for nine seasons and was hugely popular. Stars Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton, who played Archie and Edith Bunker, have both since passed away. But the woman who played their daughter Gloria is still a working actor. All in the Family was one of the first roles Sally Struthers took on, and it ended up changing her life.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returning to Show for First Time in Over Five Years

After 12 seasons on CBS, it makes sense that “Blue Bloods” has seen a host of cast members come and go. However, now, one of the hit show’s upcoming brand new episodes promises the return of one long-missing character. Outsiders will be excited to know that former “Blue Bloods” star, Alex Kingston, is returning to the set. After missing for more than five years, she plans to return in the season 12 episode, “Firewall.”
