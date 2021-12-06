ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tobias Harris (illness) active for 76ers Monday night

By Aidan McGrath
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) is active for the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. Harris missed...

All 76ers

76ers' Tobias Harris Questionable Once Again vs. Warriors

Tobias Harris' return from COVID-19 was impressive. After the veteran forward missed six-straight games as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol due to testing positive for COVID-19 and showing symptoms, Harris eventually returned a little over a week since entering the protocol. In his first game back,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

D'Angelo Russell Takes A Shot At Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris After 76ers-Timberwolves Game: “They Had Guys That Sat Out And Thought It Was Sweet To Come Back And Play Against Us. It Ain’t Sweet.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris' return to the court on Saturday night. The Philadelphia 76ers' duo came back after several days sidelined, but the T-Wolves got the W in a 2OT thriller. The Sixers had the last shot of the game, but Anthony Edwards blocked Joel...
NBA
NESN

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris questionable for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the 76ers plan to list Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris as questionable for Saturday’s game against Minnesota. If he can play, Embiid would make his return after missing eight games due to Covid-19. Embiid has had a history of missing games throughout his career and has yet to play more than 64 games in a season. He currently leads Philadelphia with 21. 4 points per game and averages the second-most rebounds on the team with 9.6. If Embiid returns, Andre Drummond, who leads the 76ers in rebounds with 11.2, will take a hit to his usage.
NBA
inquirer.com

The 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris return against Minnesota

Welcome back, Joel Embiid. After missing the past nine games while in health and safety protocols, the 76ers’ All-NBA center returned to action Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Standout forward Tobias Harris also returned after a two-game absence with a hip injury sustained late in a Nov. 20 game...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris both activated to play for Sixers

The Philadelphia Sixers have announced that Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both return to the lineup on Saturday night versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid has not played in almost a month due to COVID-19. This was a big blow for the Sixers as they have struggled mightily without their superstar big man. Before embiid went down, the Sixers were a top two team in the Eastern Conference early on in the season. Since his departure, the Sixers have not been able to find much success as they are 10-9 on the season. He missed nine games due to COVID-19 and in that time, Philadelphia went 2-7.
NBA
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Discusses Sixers' Process of Getting Chemistry Back

After beginning the 2021-2022 NBA season on a high note, the Philadelphia 76ers have seen their fair share of struggles lately. A lot of their struggles can be attributed to the frequently changing rotation as guys have been in and out of the lineup recently. For starters, the Sixers had...
NBA
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What Tobias Harris Needs to Learn From Khris Middleton

It feels as though Tobias Harris is one of the most consistently overlooked players who averages around 20 points per game each season. He never is brought up as one of the elite wings and is rarely spoken about at all in places outside of Philadelphia. He quietly goes about his business every night and seems to always end up around that 20 point no matter if the Sixers are playing at home or away. He is a very consistent player, but the Sixers need Harris to change things up if they are going to be able to reach their championship goals. Tobias shares his blame for that Hawks series last year with some of the poor shooting nights he had, plus the main thing that was missing from his game was a killer instinct mentality. Tobias needs to learn to be more aggressive and learn how to carry the offensive load when the team needs him. A perfect example of the that type of mentality and aggressiveness is Khris Middleton.
NBA
arcamax.com

Tobias Harris' flu recovery 'hopefully' end of early-season setbacks

CHARLOTTE — Tobias Harris bent over at the waist, needing to catch his breath for a few seconds before resuming his post-practice shooting routine Sunday afternoon at the Spectrum Center. It was the product of Harris’ latest bout with illness, this time a flu that tethered him to his hotel...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Officially Rule Out Tobias Harris vs. Kings on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers' streak of playing shorthanded continues on Monday night. As the team's three-time All-Star point guard Ben Simmons remains away from the team, he has yet to be seen on the court with the Sixers. Plus, the organization has been dealing with a handful of players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, beginning with Tobias Harris, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks back.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tobias Harris Could Return vs. Hornets on Monday

The start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal for Sixers starting forward Tobias Harris. As the 76ers have dealt with tons of setbacks throughout the first quarter of the season, Harris was among a handful of players on the roster who has been forced to take games off due to injuries and illnesses.
NBA
numberfire.com

Sixers starting Georges Niang for inactive Tobias Harris (illness) on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Niang will start the four after Tobias Harris was ruled out with an illness. In a matchup against a Hawks' team allowing a 109.7 defensive rating, our models project Niang to score 21.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,500.
NBA
