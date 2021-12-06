ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Philadelphia Union II to join 20 other teams in new MLS third division league in 2022

By Matthew Ralph
brotherlygame.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia Union II will be returning to an official league schedule in 2022 as one of 21 teams in the new third division professional league MLS has named MLS Next Pro. The Union’s second team has been participating in a kind of dry run for the new lower division league playing...

www.brotherlygame.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tennessean

Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union in MLS Cup Playoffs: Scouting report, score prediction

One week after Jakob Glesnes sent Subaru Park into a state of euphoria by scoring in the 123rd minute to beat the New York Red Bulls, the Philadelphia Union approach the Eastern Conference semifinals with Jamiro Monteiro back on the field. Limiting the midfielder will be a key for No. 3 seed Nashville SC when it travels to face the No. 2 Union on Sunday (4:30 p.m., ESPN) in the MLS Cup Playoffs. It's the third matchup between the teams this season,...
MLS
Tacoma News Tribune

Real Salt Lake, Philadelphia Union advance in MLS playoffs

Bobby Wood directed Justin Meram’s crossing pass low into the right corner in the 90th minute to give Real Salt Lake a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference semifinals. Coming off a first-round victory on penalty kicks at Seattle, Real Salt Lake...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Keys to the Game

There is plenty to be optimistic about as the Philadelphia Union prepare to host New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Final Sunday afternoon at Subaru Park. No Taty Castellanos for one, who took a second yellow on a studs up challenge against New England after scoring the go-ahead goal in extra time. Castellanos, the league’s golden boot winner and MVP candidate, had been a menace to the Union and nearly every opponent in 2021 and will be missed by New York, who are also making their first appearance in a conference final. Andre Blake proved that he is in peak form and more than capable of winning games. The Union keeper saved two penalties in the shootout against Nashville and willed two more over the bar. In 8 penalties against Blake this season, only 1 has beaten him.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
brotherlygame.com

Craig, Sorenson and Ranjitsingh added to Philadelphia Union active roster for tomorrow’s game

The Philadelphia Union have added three players to the active first team roster through extreme hardship, the team announced Saturday. Homegrowns Brandan Craig and Anton Sorenson along with MLS pool goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh have been added to a roster that could potentially be missing as many as 13 players for Sunday’s Eastern Conference final at Subaru Park.
SPORTS
phillysoccerpage.net

Match analysis: Philadelphia Union 1–2 New York City FC

That match was a lot. There’s a lot to get through, but the analysis both starts and ends with a simple fact: this was not the Union team we were expecting just a handful of days ago. With 11 players held out due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the Union fielded a nearly unrecognizable back five, played without their stalwart captain, and had no forwards on the bench.
MLS
CBS Sports

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC: MLS Cup playoffs live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

The battle for Major League Soccer's eastern conference title comes Sunday as the Philadelphia Union host NYCFC. The winner advances to MLS Cup 2021 to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday. The Union are the second seed in the east and beat the New York Red Bulls in extra time in the first round before edging Nashville in the second round via penalty kicks. NYCFC entered as the fourth seed and knocked out Atlanta United before bouncing the top seed New England Revolution in penalties to reach this match. Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#Miami Fc#Rochester Ny Fc#Rochester Rhinos#Chicago Fire#Fc Cincinnati#Columbus Crew#Portland Timbers#La Galaxy#Lafc#Nashville Sc#Mls Next#Usl League One#Nisa#Union 2#Bethlehem Steel Fc#Philadelphia Union Ii
The Guardian

NYC FC beat Philadelphia Union to reach their first MLS Cup final

Substitute Talles Magno scored in the 88th minute and visiting New York City FC rallied to reach their first-ever MLS Cup final with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday afternoon. Magno – who scored only twice in the regular season – helped NYC FC defeat Philadelphia in...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Philadelphia Union extends defender Jakob Glesnes’ contract through 2024

The first piece of business to open the Philadelphia Union’s offseason is something it would be impossible to argue: playoff hero Jakob Glesnes locked down for three more seasons. Glesnes, who scored the latest goal in club and league history in the 1-0 win over the New York Red...
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Tacoma Defiance set to join new MLS development league in 2022

The Tacoma Defiance finished their most successful season since their inaugural one in 2015, narrowly missing out on the USL Championship playoffs on the last day of the regular season. That appears to be the swan song for this current iteration of the team, however. Although no official announcement has...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Four questions on NYCFC with Hudson River Blue

1. Let’s start off with the most obvious point of all: Taty Castellanos’ suspension. How much do you think that it will affect New York’s attack, especially against Philly’s strong backline?. It’s a heartbreaking red, and it takes away the closest thing any MLS team has to a guaranteed goal—Taty...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
brotherlygame.com

Eastern Conference Final Preview: Reworked lineup means different match-ups vs NYCFC

Let’s not kid ourselves. The Philadelphia Union Covid situation is bad. Real bad. The Union have thrived on continuity all season. Jakob Glesnes has played every minute of the 2021 season. Jack Elliott has played almost every minute. Kai Wagner was the Union’s only All-Star. Alejandro Bedoya is the people’s captain and an incredible leader. And Andre Blake (holding back tears), is poetry between the pipes.
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Union 1 vs NYCFC 2 Final

90+4’ - That is it my friends. NYCFC moves on to Portland. 90+1 - 4 minutes of stoppage time here. 89’ - Subs here Aaronson and Fontana come on for Flach and Harriel. 88’ - Goal by city. Mbaizo caught flat footed. 87- Harriel sees space gets behind and tries...
MLS
brotherlygame.com

Union season comes to heartbreaking conclusion with 88th minute NYCFC dagger

CHESTER, Pa. — Losing five regular starters and six other players to Covid-19 health and safety protocols was always going to be a tough task for the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference Final even in front of a friendly standing room-only crowd Sunday afternoon in Chester. Starting the center...
MLS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester NY FC joins new MLS NEXT Pro

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester New York Football Club announced it is joining the new Major League Soccer NEXT Pro league. The new league debuts next year and will have 21 clubs from across the country. It will allow younger players and experienced professionals to play for the MLS NEXT...
MLS
NJ.com

West Jersey Football League announces All-Division teams, 2021

A year after playing an abbreviated schedule due to COVID concerns, the West Jersey Football League returned to “normal” in 2021. The 16-division league crowned champions, while coaches selected All-Division teams. Click on this link for a look at the WJFL’s final standings and scroll down to view links for...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy