TOOL ANNOUNCE EXTENSIVE 2022 TOUR DATES FOR U.S. & EUROPE
4 days ago
TOOL have announced a mammoth 2022 tour, with the Los Angeles-based band spending 3 months traversing the U.S. followed by a month of European dates. TOOL elected to kick off the highly-anticipated trek in Eugene, Ore. as a nod to the abrupt halt to their 2020...
I’m at a loss here. I recently posted about an Earthless tour saying I’d like to go an write a book about the experience, but Truckfighters, Greenleaf and Asteroid for 15 dates in Europe? Three Swedish bands who know each other as well as bands possibly could, with Asteroid having released through Truckfighters‘ label Fuzzorama Records and Greenleaf and Truckfighters having shared members in the past? Shit, I’d love to see this. I’d love to do the whole tour. I’ll fly myself over if I need to, I don’t even care. This is unreal.
One of the most well-known rock bands of the 20th century — The Eagles — is performing across the country in a brief 2022 tour. The U.S. tour kicks off on Feb. 19 in Savannah, Georgia, and ends on May 19 in Austin, Texas. Throughout the tour, the classic rock group will visit major cities throughout the South, including Charlotte, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Raleigh and Atlanta.
Chamber prog rockers Gryphon have announced they have rescheduled the tour dates they were forced to postpone due to the Covid pandemic. These will now take place next year, the band's 50th anniversary,. "2022 is the 50th Anniversary of the band's formation and we still have three original members appearing,...
Jesse Cook — the multi-Platinum/Gold award-winning and internationally acclaimed producer, composer, and guitarist — has released his 11th studio album, Libre. Out today via Jesse’s own Coach House label imprint, distributed by Outside Music/Redeye, the 10-track album combines Cook’s iconic Spanish guitar flair with Algerian multi-instrumentalist Fethi Nadjem, modern trap rhythms and 808 beats.
For the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters, a sprawling international tour wasn’t enough. The group just added 18 additional North American dates, including stadium shows in New York (July 17 at Citi Field) and Philadelphia (July 24 at Lincoln Financial Field), to their epic ongoing victory lap celebrating their album “Medicine At Midnight.”
Olivia Rodrigo is having quite the year. After releasing her debut-album Sour, winning three VMA’s (Best New Artist, Song of The Year, and Push Performance of The Year), and nabbing six Grammy nominations, the singer-songwriter has announced her first tour. Starting next spring, Rodrigo will perform live in venues throughout the United States and Europe.
Share the post "The Warning announce first U.S. headline tour" Mexican hard rockers The Warning have announced their first-ever U.S. headline outing, dubbed the ‘Mayday Tour,’ for 2022 — see full info from a presser and all confirmed dates below. After a whirlwind year that saw them releasing their explosive...
Tool have announced a Colorado Springs, CO show at The Broadmoor World Arena for January 28th, 2022 as part of the band’s previously announced ‘Fear Inoculum Tour,’ which also includes European dates in April and May — all shows are listed below. “It is with great pleasure I get to...
Bright Eyes have announced that they will be returning to the road next spring with a series of U.S. tour dates they will be launching in support of their 2020 reunion album. The new dates follow the group's shows last summer that marked their first time playing together again in over a decade. They released the album, "Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was," in August of 2020.
The Eagles have rolled out their initial 2022 North American tour dates. As it stands now, the band will kick off the year on February 19th at Savanna, Georgia's Enmarket Arena and play through May 19th when the trek wraps on May 19th in Austin, Texas at Moody Center ATX. Along the way, the group will hit Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Tampa, Florida; along with Atlanta, Georgia.
Steve Hackett has announced his latest tour in support of Genesis's 1972 album Foxtrot. Hackett's Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights will take place in September and October next year. Hackett joined Genesis in 1971 after answering an ad in Melody Maker, and made his studio debut on the Nursery...
Rebelution – one of the most successful reggae bands of the 21st century – have announced their annual Good Vibes Summer Tour for 2022, scheduled to kick off on June 1st at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida with special guests Steel Pulse (select dates), DENM and DJ Mackle. The tour will weave its way throughout the US until late August, making stops in Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Philly, Boston, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, Austin, Berkeley, Salt Lake City and more. Full routing can be found below, and more dates will be announced soon. Pre-sales start today, and the public on-sale begins Friday, December 10 at 10am local time. For tickets and pre-sale details, please visit www.rebelutionmusic.com.
HAIM, the acclaimed Southern California-bred sister act have announced their North American tour for Spring and Summer 2022 in support of their latest album ‘Women In Music Pt. III.’ Promoted by Live Nation, the band will kick off the 27-date One More HAIM Tour on April 24th in Las Vegas, NV, and hit major cities across North America including Chicago, Houston, Miami, Washington DC, Seattle, Toronto, Philadelphia and more (see below for full list of dates). The tour sees HAIM playing LA’s famed Hollywood Bowl on May 1st and NYC at Madison Square Garden on May 17th. Waxahatchee, Princess Nokia, Faye Webster, Sasami and Buzzy Lee and are set to join HAIM as support on select dates (download tour ad mat here).
John Shearer / Country Rising / Getty ImagesTourin' UrbanKeith Urban performs at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2017. Country star Keith Urban announced the U.S. leg of his first world tour in four years on Wednesday. Urban hits the road in the States for "The Speed of Now World Tour" at...
DULUTH, Minn. – The dates have been announced for the Northland premiere tour for the “Hockeyland” documentary. The movie will be shown in Duluth on February 2nd and 3rd, and up in the Iron Range on February 4th. Times and locations are still to be determined. Last month, the movie, which follows the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey teams through the 2019-2020 season, had its world premiere in New York City.
Treasured Bay Area holiday favorites the Christmas Jug Band announce list of upcoming gigs and a new single for the 2021 holiday season. For 40 years, the Christmas Jug Band has brought together some of the Bay Area’s most talented and beloved musicians for a yearly dose of tongue-in-cheek seasonal holiday hijinks, good cheer, and great music. Featuring long standing band members Austin de Lone (Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, The Well Known Strangers); Gregory Leroy "Duke Dagreeze" Dewey (County Joe & the Fish, Marty Balin); Tim Eschliman (Commander Cody, Etta James); Paul Rogers (Those Darn Accordions); Snakebite Jacobs (Kinky Friedman, New Orleans Nightcrawlers, Rhythmtown-Jive); and Blake Richardson (Bobby Hebb, Hot House); this year’s performances will also include the additions of Candy Girard (Jerry Garcia Band).
Multi-platinum recording artist Jack Johnson announced today headline North American tour dates for 2022. The 30-date summer tour kicks off on Tuesday, June 21 at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, NH with stops across the country including Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL on June 30, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, GA on August 20, Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA on September 24, Hollywood Bowl on October 1 in Los Angeles, CA and two-nights, October 4-5, at Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CA before wrapping on October 7 at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA. Johnson will be joined at various points on the tour by Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Ziggy Marley, Lake Street Dive, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Ron Artis II & Thunderstorm Artis. Full tour dates and details are listed below.
Jazmine Sullivan has had one hell of a year. Dropping Heaux Tales at the top of 2021, Sullivan landed yet another #1 on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart, and earned her best Billboard 200 peak when the album debuted at #4. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images. In the months since Heaux Tales...
Gavin James, whose songcraft has been the key to unlocking 1.5 billion streams, 6 million monthly listeners at Spotify, 32 Platinum and Gold records across the globe, has just announced his Irish headline tour to coincide with the release of his upcoming 3rd studio album. From previous hits such as...
For nearly three decades, The Crystal Method has remained one of the most influential and well-respected acts in electronic music. Today, December 3, The Crystal Method (who is Scott Kirkland) has released his latest single “Act Right” (Ultra Records) featuring Billy Dean Thomas and VAAAL, building upon the sound that pioneered the big beat genre, popularizing electronic music with mainstream audiences, and establishing America as a force in the widely European and British scene.
