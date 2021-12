The Jets defense continues to be among the worst in the NFL as they fell to 3-9 following a 33-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Sunday. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson played what was his best game as a pro, completing 23-38 passes despite five drops from his receivers. Wilson would throw a pair of TD’s and ran for another in the first half before the offense was completely shut down in the second half. This was due largely in part to the Eagles completely dominating time of possession over the final 2 quarters of the game, limiting Wilson to just 3 plays in the third quarter alone.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO