St Nicholas Day shoe-related tradition goes back at least 300 years

We hope you're enjoying our site. You've read one of your seven free stories for the month. Log in for open access. LOTS OF SHOES — Third-graders at St. Peter Catholic School in DeLand show off the nearly 400 pairs of shoes collected after teacher Michelle Dvorovy challenged her students to give back this Thanksgiving season. The shoes will be donated to STEP (Save the Earth Projects), founded by Olivia Russo-Hood, center. As a third-grader, Russo-Hood, who now has a long history of volunteerism, started “Leave a GOOD Footprint,” a gently used shoe drive. She is now a sophomore at Stetson University and has collected more than 77,000 pairs of shoes. The students in the photo are Giselle, Ja’Carri, Nathan, Jose, Karla, Donovan, Evan, Marceline, Abel and Elisa.

DELAND, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO