On Sunday, November 28th, the 6-4 Los Angeles Chargers fly to Denver to meet the 5-5 Denver Broncos for their first matchup this year. The AFC West division rivals are set to kick off at 4:05 PM EST under perfect weather conditions. The Chargers are on a high after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, making their record move to second in their division. The Broncos took a beating from the Philadelphia Eagles, which seems to have humbled them after their surprising win against the NFC East leaders, the Dallas Cowboys. This game will favor the team that takes the most advantage of their influential running backs.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO