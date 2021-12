The nation’s top markets in 2022 are mostly growing business and tech hubs that offer affordability and more job opportunities away from the coast. Many remote workers flocked to cheaper residential areas to escape city life in 2021, and more are expected to relocate in 2022. Areas with greater demand, more affordability, and strong local economic growth are taking the top spots on Realtor.com’s list of the hottest housing markets in 2022.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO