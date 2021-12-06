ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Postal Service looks to build friendships through new pen pal experience

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service announced a free educational program to help improve writing, communication, and collaboration skills for students.

The USPS Pen Pal Project is a partnership with WeAreTeachers that pairs classrooms across the country to build friendships and understanding.

Students participating in the program receive materials needed to help them with writing letters to other students, such as instructions on how to write a friendly letter, stationary, envelopes and stickers.

The USPS Pen Pal Project is open to all teachers of third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students who are enrolled in U.S. public schools or accredited private schools.

More information on The USPS Pen Pal Project can be found here.

