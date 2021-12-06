Friendswood police located 7-year-old David Graves just minutes after he was reported missing

Just minutes after asking for the public to help find a missing boy, Friendswood police say he's been found safe and returned to his home.

David Graves vanished from the 4900 block of FM 2351, not far from Clear Brook High School, at about 4 p.m. Monday.

David was wearing a blue and white jacket, tan shorts, and black and white Vans.

Only moments after the request went out, Friendswood police confirmed that David had been found and was being safely returned to his home. No further details were provided.