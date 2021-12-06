ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jussie Smollett Testifies At Own Trial, Says He Was Victim Of Real Attack

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Jussie Smollett took the stand at his...

chicago.cbslocal.com

thefocus.news

Jussie Smollett’s net worth revealed as actor’s trial begins

Jury selection in the trial of Jussie Smollett, whose recent credits include Empire, Alien: Covenant and Marshall, began today – it is taking place in Cook County, Illinois. What is Jussie Smollett’s net worth in 2021 and what relevance are his net worth and salary to his trial?. What is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jussie Smollett
Daily Beast

Jussie Smollett Got Totally Nailed in His Cross-Examination

After Jussie Smollett spilled all the tea he could on Monday, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb put the focus back on the attack on the Empire star that the actor allegedly staged in a brutal cross examination on Tuesday. Webb, a lawyer’s lawyer who nailed corrupt judges and cops when he...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Cbs#Cbs 2
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett Asks White Prosecutor to Not Use N-Word in Court

Jussie Smollett interrupted his own courtroom grilling to make an interesting request -- that the prosecutor does not use the n-word in full ... because he found it offensive. The "Empire" actor stopped prosecutor Dan Webb -- who's white -- during his line of questioning during cross-examination Tuesday, and flat-out asked the guy to stop repeating the slur while quoting messages Jussie had sent to the Osundairo brothers on the day of the alleged attack.
CELEBRITIES
Chicago Sun-Times

Jussie Smollett’s brother expresses support before second day of trial

Jussie Smollett’s family members presented a united front Tuesday as they arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the second day of the former “Empire” actor’s trial. The 39-year-old actor’s older brother, Jojo Smollett, told reporters that it has been difficult for the family to watch Jussie Smollett be accused...
CHICAGO, IL
Rolling Stone

Smoking Pot and ‘Making Out’: Jussie Smollett Details Relationship With Alleged Attacker

Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial in Chicago on disorderly conduct charges for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself nearly two years ago and then allegedly lying to Chicago police about it.  “There was no hoax,” Smollett maintained throughout nearly four hours of questioning by lead defense attorney Nenye Uche.  The defense focused on dislodging last week’s testimony from brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. They claimed Smollett recruited them for the hoax to get publicity, that he paid them $3,500 to carry it out, and that Smollett gave them $100 in cash for supplies, which included a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox40jackson.com

Jussie Smollett, regardless of verdict 'already lost', brand expert says

As the jury continues deliberations on Thursday, some believe that, because of the hit to his reputation, Jussie Smollett has already lost regardless of the decision. After closing arguments concluded on Wednesday, the jury is now tasked with deciding whether to find the former “Empire” actor guilty of staging a fake hate crime attack against himself with brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. Since the scandal broke in January 2019, Smollett’s public image has been plagued by nothing but the case and whether he committed a crime by allegedly lying to police.
CELEBRITIES

