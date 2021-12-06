Jussie Smollett Testifies At Own Trial, Says He Was Victim Of Real Attack

Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial in Chicago on disorderly conduct charges for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself nearly two years ago and then allegedly lying to Chicago police about it. “There was no hoax,” Smollett maintained throughout nearly four hours of questioning by lead defense attorney Nenye Uche. The defense focused on dislodging last week’s testimony from brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. They claimed Smollett recruited them for the hoax to get publicity, that he paid them $3,500 to carry it out, and that Smollett gave them $100 in cash for supplies, which included a...

