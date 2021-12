On Tuesday, November 16th, the Wildcats travelled to Argyle, which was pre-seasoned picked to finish 2nd in the Six Rivers-East Conference this season. The Wildcats came out with good energy to start and built a 9-0 lead early in the game. The Wildcats kept their intensity on, but ended up getting into some foul trouble in the first half which led to senior Alyssa Caskey moving from her forward position to guard play for many minutes in the first half and also saw many quality minutes from junior Lainey Winkers which allowed the Wildcats to continue to build to a 32-15 lead by halftime. In the second half, Coach Pharo said it was very similar to the first half with his team showing great energy and focus. At the end of the night, the box score showed that nine Wildcats contributed to the final 66-35 score victory for Belleville.

BELLEVILLE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO