The January transfer window is not far away and it is safe to say that Celtic are expected to have an exciting one this time around. Ange Postecoglou’s side have shown tremendous promise in recent months and look like they might be ready to put up a title challenge. But, there is no hiding from the fact that the squad depth at Parkhead is very thin right now and a few injuries could turn out to be a major blow to their campaign.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO