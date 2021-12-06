ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He spent decades making repairs for NYCHA. Now his public housing home is crumbling and he can’t get help

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

RED HOOK, Brooklyn — For more than 25 years, a Brooklyn man repaired public housing homes and now, as a retiree, he can’t get help in his own home.

Charles Hertzog lives in a New York City Housing Authority apartment with his brothers. Their living room is falling apart and their kitchen cabinets are rotting away. The ceiling in the bathroom is covered in mold. The bedroom ceiling is falling apart, too.

“They really don’t care,” Hertzog said about NYCHA. “They must have other work to do.”

Hertzog’s father was also a NYCHA  worker, a heat technician and a deacon.  Hertzog proudly displays his father’s retirement plaque, right next to the living room wall that’s deteriorating.  Hertzog showed us all the repair tickets, filed and then closed.

“NYCHA staff visited this apartment to assess the repairs needed and have scheduled work to begin tomorrow and later this week as necessary,” an agency spokesperson said. “We ask that all residents continue to use the MyNychaApp or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to create a work order ticket for any maintenance needs.”

If you have a story, reach out to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 49

Guest
4d ago

All these negative comments. It does not matter whether he worked for NYCHA or not but the fact that repairs are needed is the main focus here and just b/c he also lives in housing should also not be questioned. The rent is being paid and repairs were not done .

Reply(1)
17
fern NYC
4d ago

A nycha tech and repairman and still lives in housing.. He wanted the cheap rent.. He made repairs and he knows the game

Reply(3)
11
PeppermintPatty
4d ago

Then move out and either buy your own home or rent a private apartment. Why is he living in public housing if he’s employed anyway?

Reply(2)
5
 

PIX11

PIX11

