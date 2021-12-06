ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pardun Steps Down As Hersey Football Coach

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHersey football has played 499 games since debuting in 1968, going 259-239-1 in that time. The Huskies 500th game all-time will kick off the 2022 season next year with a new head coach, the eighth in program history. Joe Pardun (50-27 record) told the Journal Tuesday, Nov. 30 that...

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

UVA students react to coach Mendenhall stepping down

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- University of Virginia students reacting to the news of head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down - most aren't too happy. After six seasons with the Wahoos, some students we spoke with are in complete shock. We’re told he's been a staple in the UVA community. A coach many students admire and look up to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Roanoke Times

Blacksburg High's football coach steps down after winless season

The football head coaching vacancy at Virginia Tech isn’t the only one in Blacksburg. Eddie Sloss said Tuesday he has resigned after four seasons in charge of the football program at Blacksburg High School. Sloss, a Blacksburg native and former Bruins assistant who also was a head coach at Carroll...
BLACKSBURG, VA
thevillagereporter.com

Evergreen Football Coach Aaron Schmidt Steps Down After Five Seasons

After five seasons of guiding the Evergreen Vikings football program, Aaron Schmidt recently announced his decision to resign at the team banquet. “After much prayer and with a broken heart my family and I have decided that I will be resigning as the head football coach at Evergreen High School”, said Schmidt as he addressed his team and their families.
FOOTBALL
WLFI.com

Harrison Volleyball Coach steps down

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Mandy Johnson, head volleyball coach at William Henry Harrison High School, has stepped down after 5 seasons. Jonson started her journey with the Raiders in 20-17. In her time at Harrison, she has led the team to a 97-65 record. During this year with her team,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Glover
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kiriyama Steps Down As Head Coach After 23 Seasons with Bearcats Volleyball

VESTAL, N.Y. – Binghamton athletics is changing the leadership of its volleyball program, the department announced on Monday. After 23 seasons at the helm, head coach Glenn Kiriyama has stepped down for personal reasons and the University will begin a national search for a new head coach. "We appreciate everything...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Kokomo Perspective

Marc Burns steps down as Missouri Cross Country head coach

Missouri cross country coach Marc Burns is stepping down from his position after eight seasons, the program announced Tuesday morning on social media. Burns will be departing the program to pursue a professional opportunity at Boost Treadmills. He will stay with the Tigers as a volunteer assistant coach until the program finds a new head coach.
SPORTS
rockmnation.com

XC Coach Steps Down, Drink & Co Visits KC Commits

First of all, I cannot actually believe that it is 1) DECEMBER FIRST, and 2) it’s supposed to be in the mid-60s to low 70s the next couple days… WHAT IS THIS MADNESS?!?. There’s not a whole lot going on in Mizzou Nation at the moment, so this links post will be a bit of a hodgepodge of information.
SPORTS
kq2.com

Carbin steps down as Missouri Western head volleyball coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Marian Carbin announced today that she is stepping down following nine seasons as head coach of the Missouri Western Volleyball program and four seasons as the assistant coach. Her resignation is effective Dec. 31, 2021, as she will remain with the program to assist in the transition.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Football Team#American Football#Journal
On3.com

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe stepping down

According to Football Scoop, Duke head coach David Cutcliffe will be stepping down. He has been in charge of the Blue Devil program since 2008, leading them 77-97 record. This season was the third straight with a losing record, going 3-9 overall and 0-8 within the ACC. Cutcliffe’s peak while with Duke came during the 2013 season, reaching a conference championship game and winning 10 regular-season games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Daily Progress

Bronco Mendenhall stepping down as Virginia football coach after bowl game

As he explained his thought process through the camera on Thursday evening, Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall didn’t hesitate to deliver the driving force behind his stunning decision to step down. “I was requested to stay by our athletic director. I was requested to stay by our president,” he said....
VIRGINIA STATE
Journal & Topics

Girls Basketball Roundup Nov. 26-30

Here’s a look at the girls basketball action from the Journal-area from Friday, Nov. 26-Tuesday, Nov. 30:. Barrington 51, Hersey 50 (OT): Hersey (5-1) experienced something they haven’t had happen in a long time after facing Barrington for the second time in four days — a loss. Hersey went 16-0 in the shortened 2020-21 season and started this season 5-0 for 21 straight wins, but they fell just short of making it 22 in a row in the MSL crossover. Katy Eidle (17 points, 11 rebounds), Natalie Alesia (10 pts., 7 rebounds) and Meghan Mrowicki (7 rebounds, 6 steals) led the Huskies in the rare loss. Barrington improved to 5-1 with the win after posting a giant fourth quarter comeback to set up the thrilling overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Mark Turgeon steps down as Terps head coach

Following years of underperforming in the NCAA Tournament and a poor start to the 2021-22 college basketball season, Maryland Athletics and men's basketball head coach Mark Turgeon mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately. “After several in depth conversations with [Athletic Director] Damon [Evans], I have decided that the best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Journal & Topics

College Alum’s Honored, Other Area Alum Nuggets

Notes and nuggets about Journal-area alums making waves at the college sports level:. North Central (11-0) is looking to repeat the success of 2019, when they won the NCAA Division III national championship. They seem to be well on their way this season. North Central is outscoring opponents an astonishing 631-127 this season with an offense unlike any other in the country. The Cardinals have amassed 3,407 yards rushing and 60 TD, along with 2,972 yards passing and 28 TD. Overall, the offense has a combined 6,379 yards on 750 plays (8.5 yards per play). North Central averages 580 yards of offense a game. North Central has wins by the score of 84-6, 77-7, 64-13, 64-7, 62-7, 59-20, 58-6, 55-7 and 54-27 this season. The lowest scoring win this year was 20-7, while the most recent win was 34-20 over Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Cardinals team includes six Journal-area alums on the roster. Nick Motyka (River Grove/East Leyden) has seen limited action and has 3 tackles in 5 games. Sean Gorman (Palatine/Fremd) is in the same boat as Motyka with 3 tackles in 4 games. De’Angelo Roberson (Mount Prospect/Prospect HS) is the top Journal-area contributor on the team with a team-high 3 interceptions this season. Roberson also has 17 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 blocked kick. Brandon Greifelt (Mount Prospect/Niles Notre Dame) has also been solid when he’s hit the field with 16 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 0.5 sacks. Matt Metz (Morton Grove/Niles West) is averaging 14 yards per catch with 4 catches for 56 yards, but no touchdowns. Will Ebert (Arlington Heights/Hersey) is an offensive lineman, so he doesn’t have any stats posted, but he’s played nine games this season. North Central is coached by Eastern Illinois University alum Jeff Thorne. The playoffs were scheduled to start Saturday, Nov. 20, but Carnegie Mellon had to withdraw from the game, declaring the game a no contest. The Cardinals beat No. 11 Wisconsin-La Crosse in the second round and played No. 18 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Saturday, Dec. 4 in the quarterfinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Journal & Topics

Boys Basketball: GBS Pushes No. 1 Team To Limit, EG Grabs Largest Win In 3 Years

Here’s a look at the boys basketball action from the Journal-area from Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 1-5 Glenbard West 57, Glenbrook South 54: Glenbard West is outscoring opponents 405-217 this season, but only 3 points separated the No. 1 Hilltoppers from a strong No. 4 ranked Glenbrook South team. Glenbard West (6-0) showed why they are the top seeded team in the state, handing the Titans their first loss of the season. Glenbrook South (6-1) was led by Cooper Noard (21 points, 7 3-pointers) and Nick Martinelli (16 pts.).
BASKETBALL
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cisar steps down as Magnolia baseball coach

NEW MARTINSVILLE — Magnolia baseball coach Dave Cisar says he is the luckiest man in the world. The legendary coach spent 48 years doing what he loved, in a place he loved, with who he loved. On Monday, however, Cisar, 75, made the decision to step down as baseball coach...
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
Journal & Topics

Girls Gymnastics Start To Season

Here’s a look at how the first week of competition went for Journal-area girls gymnastics teams:. Glenbrook South 128.80, Highland Park 109.4: Glenbrook South’s Mackenzie Padulo had a great night as the Titans improved to 3-1 on the season with a convincing win over Highland Park. Padulo won all-around (34.55) after winning vault (9.1), beam (8.4) and floor (8.7). Glenbrook South’s Niki Nourbash edged Padulo on bars, scoring 8.5 to Padulo’s 8.35. GBS went 1-2 in every discipline.
SPORTS
Journal & Topics

Timeout Well-Timed As GBS Holds Off Evanston, Preps For Glenbard West

Shortly after Glenbrook South defeated Evanston, 70-54, inside the Titan Dome on Friday night, Nick Martinelli was greeted by some young fans. With smiles on their faces, the five kids went up to the Glenbrook South senior shooting guard and asked if they could take pictures with him near center court. One of the fans put his palm to his face, in shock that he had a selfie with the Titans’ star player on his phone.
EVANSTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy