Pardun Steps Down As Hersey Football Coach

Notes and nuggets about Journal-area alums making waves at the college sports level:. North Central (11-0) is looking to repeat the success of 2019, when they won the NCAA Division III national championship. They seem to be well on their way this season. North Central is outscoring opponents an astonishing 631-127 this season with an offense unlike any other in the country. The Cardinals have amassed 3,407 yards rushing and 60 TD, along with 2,972 yards passing and 28 TD. Overall, the offense has a combined 6,379 yards on 750 plays (8.5 yards per play). North Central averages 580 yards of offense a game. North Central has wins by the score of 84-6, 77-7, 64-13, 64-7, 62-7, 59-20, 58-6, 55-7 and 54-27 this season. The lowest scoring win this year was 20-7, while the most recent win was 34-20 over Wisconsin-La Crosse. The Cardinals team includes six Journal-area alums on the roster. Nick Motyka (River Grove/East Leyden) has seen limited action and has 3 tackles in 5 games. Sean Gorman (Palatine/Fremd) is in the same boat as Motyka with 3 tackles in 4 games. De’Angelo Roberson (Mount Prospect/Prospect HS) is the top Journal-area contributor on the team with a team-high 3 interceptions this season. Roberson also has 17 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 blocked kick. Brandon Greifelt (Mount Prospect/Niles Notre Dame) has also been solid when he’s hit the field with 16 tackles, 2.5 TFL and 0.5 sacks. Matt Metz (Morton Grove/Niles West) is averaging 14 yards per catch with 4 catches for 56 yards, but no touchdowns. Will Ebert (Arlington Heights/Hersey) is an offensive lineman, so he doesn’t have any stats posted, but he’s played nine games this season. North Central is coached by Eastern Illinois University alum Jeff Thorne. The playoffs were scheduled to start Saturday, Nov. 20, but Carnegie Mellon had to withdraw from the game, declaring the game a no contest. The Cardinals beat No. 11 Wisconsin-La Crosse in the second round and played No. 18 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Saturday, Dec. 4 in the quarterfinals.

