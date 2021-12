A Morgan County Deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he accidentally fired his weapon while on duty at Morgan County Elementary School. According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the School Resource Deputy was preparing for work, and was “manipulating his back-up service weapon when he experienced an unintentional discharge inside his patrol vehicle.” The bullet went downward through the seat lodging in the floorboard.

MORGAN COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO