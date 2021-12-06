ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Alum’s Honored, Other Area Alum Nuggets

By Dion Martorano
Journal & Topics
 1 day ago

Notes and nuggets about Journal-area alums making waves at the college sports level:. North Central (11-0) is looking to repeat the success of 2019, when they won the NCAA Division III national championship. They seem to be well on their way this season. North Central is outscoring opponents an astonishing 631-127...

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Women's CBB (11/24): Maryville alum Sundell drops 25 in win for K-State

(KMAland) -- Maryville alum Serena Sundell once again shined for Kansas State in a win to highlight Wednesday night's slate of women's college basketball. Missouri (5-0): The Tigers stayed perfect with a 76-63 win over Troy. Haley Troup and Hayley Frank scored 20 points apiece while Aijha Blackwell contributed 19 points and 18 rebounds. Frank also snagged eight boards in the win. Mama Dembele finished the night with 13 points.
MARYVILLE, MO
Sun-Journal

College notebook: Auburn’s Jillian Richardson is an All-American, and other postseason honors for area athletes

Auburn’s Jillian Richardson earned All-America honors by finishing in the top 40 at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships over the weekend. Richardson, a Bates College junior, placed 33rd at Saturday’s race in Louisville, Kentucky, finishing the 6-kilometer course in 21 minutes, 42.7 seconds. The former Edward Little High...
AUBURN, ME
kmaland.com

Lewis Central alum Shudak takes Big Ten weekly honor

(Iowa City) -- Former Lewis Central standout and Iowa senior kicker Caleb Shudak has been picked as the Big Ten Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Shudak made field goals from 51, 48, 44 and 36 yards during a 28-21 win over Nebraska this past Friday. View the complete...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The 562

FEATURE: Compton Alums Support Football Team

“When the football team is doing well, the city is doing even better.”. Those were the words of former Compton football star and NFL Pro Bowler Datone Jones said Saturday night after Compton’s loss in the CIF Southern Section Division 12 championship game. Although the players were disappointed after their...
NFL
hometownsource.com

Crimson alum nets MIAC Athlete of the Week award

Maple Grove alumnus and current Carleton College senior Alex Battist was named the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Athlete of the Week. Battist, a biology major and native of Maple Grove, averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal per game as Carleton won both of its games at the Leslie Robinson Thanksgiving Classic in San Antonio, Texas. Battist, who was a two-year varsity basketball player at Maple Grove, shot 60% from the field and 71% (5-of-7) from 3-point range in wins against Southwestern and Trinity.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Tide 100.9 FM

5-Star LSU Cornerback Considering Transferring to Tuscaloosa

The NCAA made changes to the transfer portal in the summer of 2021, allowing players to transfer without having to sit out the following season. The Alabama Crimson Tide already took advantage of this rule in 2021 by landing wide receiver Jameson Williams and linebacker Henry To'o To'o. The pair has had a substantial impact on the Tide and its efforts to repeat as champions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loras College#Olivet College#Augustana College#Carthage College#American Football#College Alum S Honored#Journal#Ncaa Division Iii#Cardinals#Tfl#Mount Prospect Niles
kmaland.com

Iowa's Jones, Moss grab Big Ten honors, LC alum Shudak named to first team

(Iowa City) -- Iowa's Riley Moss and Charlie Jones were recognized by the Big Ten Conference on Tuesday for their superb seasons. Moss was named Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year while Jones was named the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. Moss -- an Ankeny native -- had four...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fortwaynesnbc.com

PFW alum Konchar aids in NBA’s all-time largest victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Purdue Fort Wayne guard John Konchar scored 17 points for the Memphis Grizzlies, as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder by an NBA record 73-point margin, 152-79, on Thursday night. Konchar is the only NBA player in Mastodons history, breaking multiple records with...
NBA
iheart.com

Miami Makes Decision On Next Coach, And It's An Alum: Report

Mario Cristobal is coming home. The former Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle has accepted the head coaching job at his alma mater as part of "a contract that could be worth more than $8 million a year," the Miami Herald reported Monday (December 6). Cristobal's reported hiring comes hours after the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Reportedly Down To 2 Programs

Just last week, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is transferring from Ohio State. In the days that followed, several programs have emerged a potential destinations. The former No. 1 overall quarterback recruit reportedly plans to head back to his home state of Texas. The...
OHIO STATE
CBS Boston

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy